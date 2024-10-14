Smooth & Spicy Spa In Chicago Suburbs Introduces Painless, Non-Invasive Skin Treatments For Busy Moms And Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nik Holmes Founder of Smooth and Spicy Spa

Smooth and Spicy Spa in Tinley Park

- Nik Holmes

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smooth & Spicy Spa , a luxury skincare provider, is thrilled to introduce its latest noninvasive treatments for the removal of moles, skin tags, and Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra (DPN). In today's fast-paced world, especially for busy moms balancing family and career, self-care is more essential than ever. These advanced, pain-free procedures offer visible results in as little as a week, with minimal scarring, providing an ideal alternative to surgery.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimated 50 to 60% of adults will develop at least one skin tag in their lifetime. Recognizing how these common skin imperfections can affect self-confidence, Smooth & Spicy Spa is offering safe, effective solutions to help clients achieve clearer, healthier skin.

Clients rave about their spa experience and the freedom they feel once their world class treatment.“I was nervous about having my skin tags removed, but the team at Smooth & Spicy Spa made the process comfortable and painless. My skin healed beautifully in just a few days, and I couldn't be more satisfied,” shares Sarah, a recent client.

Located in Tinley Park-a vibrant village just outside "The Chi" in Cook County, Illinois-Smooth & Spicy Spa caters to busy professionals and moms seeking efficient, high-quality skincare treatments. The spa's expert estheticians prioritize client comfort while delivering results, using the latest technology to ensure a painless, quick, and effective experience. The professionals at Smooth & Spicy Spa take hygiene to the next level with freshly mixed waxes for each client because they know there is no greater feeling than the freshness of newly revitalized skin.

“At Smooth & Spicy Spa, we're committed to helping our clients feel comfortable in their own skin,” says Nik Holmes , founder of the spa.“Our new treatments are designed to deliver beautiful, blemish-free results without the discomfort or downtime of more invasive procedures.”

To celebrate the launch of these services, first-time clients are invited to enjoy a complimentary consultation to explore how these treatments can help them achieve their skincare goals. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit

About Smooth & Spicy Spa:

Smooth & Spicy Spa, located in Tinley Park, offers luxury skincare services tailored to the needs of busy professionals and parents seeking personalized care and outstanding results.

