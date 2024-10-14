AVTODOM BMW Startovaya And AVTODOM BMW Zorge Won The Autodealer Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The results of the largest professional award AutoDealer of the Year 2024 were summed up in Moscow on October 8. The analytical agency Autostat and the Avito Auto organized this. More than 500 participants claimed the title of AutoDealer of the Year in seven nominations this year.



AVTODOM BMW Zorge was recognized as the best dealership in the Service Organization in the premium segment nomination. Experts evaluated the participants according to several criteria, including revenue from maintenance and repair services, average bill, number of car visits per employee and the total number of visits to the service station.



A whole range of factors determines the high results that AVTODOM BMW Zorge consistently shows. The impeccable professionalism of the employees, who comply with the standards of the German brand, guarantees the quality of the services provided, the range of which is constantly expanding. AVTODOM BMW Zorge offers customers the adaptation of BMW cars for the Russian market or technical maintenance of BMW cars older than 3 years at a fixed price. Transport accessibility is an additional advantage for AVTODOM BMW Zorge customers. The dealership is located in Moscow, on Zorge Street, 17. It is convenient to get there from Leningradsky Prospect or from Zvenigorodskoe Shosse.



AVTODOM BMW Zorge is the largest official BMW dealer in Russia. The dealership guarantees its customers a wide selection of cars, the maximum range of services and continues to hold the status of ?1 in BMW service for more than 30 years.



"Recognition of our merits by the professional community and receiving such a prestigious award motivates us to improve the quality of service every day. Our specialists make car ownership as comfortable as possible for our clients. We provide a high-quality solution to any problem during the warranty and post-warranty period", – commented Sergey Pletnev, Director of After-Sales Service at the AVTODOM Group.



AVTODOM BMW Startovaya was awarded the title of AutoDealer of the Year in the nomination Organization of Used Car Sales in the Premium Segment. The evaluation criteria are the total volume of used car sales and the number of used cars sold per employee, total revenue and revenue from used car sales per specialist.



AVTODOM BMW Startovaya is one of the oldest dealerships in St. Petersburg. It has the largest warehouse of BMW cars in the northern capital. AVTODOM BMW Startovaya provides a warranty for used cars, ensures the smooth operation of original online services used for diagnostics and maintenance of BMW cars, including timely software updates. Special programs for car loans and the trade-in system are available for AVTODOM BMW Startovaya customers. The 24-hour BMW Roadside Assistance program applies to purchase used cars.



“Our customers do not just choose a BMW. They come to AVTODOM BMW Startovaya for the car of their dreams. We can offer the best purchase conditions and guarantee our customers further support. Today's award confirms the high professionalism of our employees and strengthens our reputation as a reliable partner. We put the interests of our customers first,” – Evgeniy Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, assessed the victory in the nomination.



