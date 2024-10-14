France Expresses Concern Over Israeli Occupation's Brutalization On Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- France expressed on Monday its deep concerns over the Israeli occupation's brutal assault on the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in severe human casualties.

A statement by the French Foreign also condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's assault on civilian infrastructure in Jabalia, Deir Al-Balah, and Nusairat camp, saying that on civilians were unacceptable.

France called on the Israeli to ensure the safety of all civilians and stressed the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid as stipulated by international laws and norms.

It noted that the forced displacement of the civilian populace was a serious violation of international law. (end)

