EU: Restraint Needed Following China's Latest Military Drills Around Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said in a statement on Monday that China's joint military activities around the entirety of Taiwan "further increase cross-strait tensions".

Massrali underlined that the EU reaffirmed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of strategic importance for regional and global security and prosperity, "EU has a direct interest in the preservation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait", she added.

She stressed that the EU opposed "Any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion," renewing the EU's calls to "exercise restraint" and avoid any actions that may escalate cross-strait tensions which should be resolved through dialogue.

Beijing deployed warships and fighter jets around the island in the military drills that involved joint operations of the army, navy, air force, and rocket force.

Taiwan has condemned the latest round of Chinese military drills describing them as "unreasonable provocation." (end)

