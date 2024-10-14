Heritage Environmental Services Announces Timothy Thomas As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services ("HES"), an

EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, announced today that Timothy Thomas will join the organization as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 14, 2024.

Timothy Thomas joins HES from Trinseo PLC, where he served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Engineering, Environmental, Health, and Safety, and Operational Excellence. During his tenure at Trinseo, he successfully led initiatives that resulted in significant productivity improvements, cost reductions, and enhanced safety performance across multiple global sites.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Heritage Environmental Services team," said HP Nanda, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services. "His extensive experience and hands-on leadership approach will be invaluable as we continue to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth. Tim's commitment to safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness aligns perfectly with our company's values and strategic objectives."

In his new role, Thomas will oversee the daily operations of HES's waste management assets, ensuring efficient collection, recycling/reuse, destruction, and disposal processes while maintaining compliance with applicable regulations. He will drive operational excellence, foster a culture of safety, and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of HES customers.

Heritage Environmental Services provides a full suite of tailored solutions, including emergency response, waste management, sustainability services, on-site support, and technical solutions to thousands of customers across various industries. The company has been at the forefront of protecting human health and the environment since 1970.

"I am honored to join Heritage Environmental Services and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success," said Thomas. "Heritage has a strong reputation for innovation and sustainability, and I am excited to work with the talented team here to further enhance our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Heritage Environmental Services:

Heritage Environmental Services is in the business of eliminating industrial waste, and we have been making a difference for our clients since our beginning in the 1970s. We take pride in solving complex problems by offering a wide array of tailored solutions, from waste management, on-site support, and technical solutions to emergency response, and sustainability services.

