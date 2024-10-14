(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Sustainable Data Center - Analysis & Outlook 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Sustainable Data Center Market was valued at USD 9.68 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 22.91 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.44%.

China, Australia, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are leading the development of sustainable data centers in the Asia-Pacific sustainable data center market. Data center operators and governments in these countries have advanced the use of renewable energy and other sustainable practices due to ongoing global warming and climate change issues. In 2024, solar and wind energy dominate the market, with hydro and biomass following. Renewable energy companies have expanded their non-fossil fuel portfolios by investing in new projects and securing power purchase agreements with data centers to enhance sustainability. Cloud data center providers, such as Google, Microsoft, Tencent, AWS, Alibaba, and Huawei, fuel market expansion through sustainable investments and cutting-edge technologies. They have partnered with leading renewable energy providers to secure regional power purchase agreements (PPAs). Data centers increasingly turn to geothermal energy in 2024 alongside solar, wind, and biomass sources. In APAC, South Korea and Indonesia lead in geothermal adoption, with companies such as LG U+ and Princeton Digital Group(PDG) purchasing geothermal power from top renewable energy provider to fuel their operations. KEY TRENDS Innovations in the Data Center Technologies

In January 2024, Honda and Mitsubishi revealed plans to pilot a small data center using hydrogen from Tokuyama Corporation's electrolysis plant. This hydrogen, a by-product of sodium hypochlorite and chlorine production, will power Honda's fuel-cell power station and Mitsubishi's data center. The project will run until March 31, 2026.

In the APAC sustainable data center market, leaders like STT GDC, GDS, and Equinix have adopted Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel for their generators to enhance sustainability. In 2024, GDS China and STT GDC transitioned to HVO and hydrogen fuel cells for backup power.

Microsoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have made notable advancements in battery technology through artificial intelligence in APAC data centers. Their new material, N2116, has the potential to cut lithium use by up to 70% compared to current batteries. In December 2023, Digital Edge trialed a new robot prototype named Nora' at its Narra 1 data center in Manila, Philippines. Nora autonomously navigates and assists visitors using facial recognition and voice commands, functioning for up to eight hours on a single charge. Government Push Toward Sustainability

Governments across APAC, including China, Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, have made concerted efforts to boost the use of renewable energy sources.

In 2023, the Ministry of Finance of China, Ecology and Environment, and Industry and Information Technology introduced a Green Data Center standard, effective July 1, 2023. The standard mandates specific criteria for equipment and services, including a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of under 1.4 from June 2023 and under 1.3 from 2025, and requires a water-to-power consumption ratio of less than 2.5 L/kWh.

In November 2023, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry unveiled the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT), a cutting-edge facility designed for tropical climates. Hosted by the National University of Singapore, this testbed marks a significant milestone in advancing data center technology and supports Singapore's green technology goals under the RIE 2025 plan. Thailand 4.0 aims to implement smart energy initiatives for economic development. Under the policy, over $6 billion will be invested by the state-owned enterprises in smart grids before 2036 to improve the grid's resilience and efficiency, leading to reduced carbon emissions. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Several countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are implementing renewable energy sources to meet their growing energy needs. Notable among these are China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

By 2030, China's data center water usage will increase from 1.3 billion cubic meters to over three billion cubic meters, driven by surging AI needs. While national standards for Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) are absent, cities such as Shanghai have set targets, such as a WUE of 1.4.

In Singapore, the government has launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030. It sets ambitious targets to boost solar energy capacity to 1.5 gigawatts peak (GWp) by 2025 and further expand it to 2 GWp by 2030.

By 2025, Australia aims to convert its main power grid to 100% renewable energy. Initially, this will involve intermittent renewables to reach 82% renewable energy by 2030 through enhanced wind, solar, and energy storage.

India plans to install about 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, including 140 GW of wind power and 280 GW of solar energy. Each country has made strides toward a more sustainable future, reflecting a broader trend in APAC toward increased reliance on renewable energy. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Large Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators Drive APAC Sustainable Data Center Market Growth

Cloud data center tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Meta, and AWS have led the charge in renewable energy across APAC and various sectors, especially government. For instance, in 2024, AWS constructed a secure, sustainable data center for the Australian government, which has pledged USD 850 million over ten years for security and green sustainability.

Major colocation and hyperscale data center operators, such as Equinix, Singtel, STT GDC, NTT Data Centers, and Digital Realty, have actively reduced their carbon footprints by investing in renewable energy. New players, such as Datagrid, Datacom New Zealand, DataVolt, and Bitera Data Center, contribute significantly to sustainable data centers. In 2024, these firms channel millions into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy, enhancing their commitment to sustainability. Key renewable energy players in the APAC sustainable data center market include ACCIONA Energia, Adani Green Energy, AGL Energy, and ReNew Power Ventures. In 2024, new entrants, such as FRV Australia, Mercury NZ, and Shizen Energy, have partnered with leading data centers to enhance sustainability. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Industry Overview



Sustainable Data Center Metrics

Policy Drivers

The Paris Agreement and the Science-based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

Re100

Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

Circular Economy

Energy Certifications E-Waste Disposal

Market Opportunities & Trends



Innovative Data Center Battery Technologies

Development of Data Centers with a Pue of < 1.4

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Microgrids

Eco-Diesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Hydrogen Generators

Fuel Cells

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Nuclear Energy Generation

Other Innovations



Government Push for Sustainable Data Center Development



Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies



Tropical Data Center Testbed



Free Cooling



Underwater Data Centers



Floating Data Centers



Other Innovative Cooling Methods High-Performance Computing (Hpc) and Liquid Cooling

Market Growth Enablers



Renewable Energy Initiatives by Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators Automation & Intelligent Monitoring

Market Restraints



Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Increasing Water Consumption by Data Centers

Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals Location Constraints in Sustainable Data Center Development

Prominent Data Center Investors in APAC Sustainable Data Center are



AirTrunk

Bitera Data Center

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AdaniConneX

Apple

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Telecom

China Mobile

Chindata Group

China Unicom

Colt Data Centre Services

Converge ICT

CtrlS Datacenters

Datacom

Datagrid

Datavolt

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

Equinix

Meta

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

Lotte Innovate

Microsoft

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Nxera

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Pure Data Centres

RackBank

Regal Orion

Sify Technologies

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

SUNeVision

Vantage Data Centers

VADS Berhad

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure YTL Data Center

Renewable Energy Providers



ACCIONA Energa

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)

AGL Energy

AMP Energy

AMPIN Energy Transition

Avaada Energy

Cenergi Sea

China Yangtze Power (CYPC)

Continuum Green Energy

EDF Renewables

ENEOS Renewable Energy Corporation

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV)

GreenYellow

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Ib Vogt

JinkoSolar

Mercury

Neste

Solar Power New Zealand

OX2

PacificLight Energy

Peak Energy

ReNew Power Ventures

SB Energy

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp)

Shell

Shizen Energy

Suzlon Energy

Solargiga Energy

Star Energy Geothermal

SunSource Energy

TagEnergy

Tata Power Solar Systems

TEPCO

TotalEnergies

The AES Corporation

Trina Solar

Vena Energy

Woodside Energy Goldwind



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

APAC Sustainable Data Center Market

