Westbrooke Associates Unveils High-Return Airspace Development Investment In Wimbledon

- Tara Denholm-SmithCRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facilitating high-return investments, Westbrooke Associates is delighted to unveil an impressive airspace development investment opportunity in collaboration with Castlemere (DK) Limited. A pioneering property developer specialising in airspace modular construction, Castlemere Developments is committing over £1.8 million to a new airspace development atop Vision House. Located on Kingston Road in Wimbledon Chase, Vision House is an iconic Art Deco building.This project represents a major advancement in urban development by utilising underused airspace to add additional levels to existing residential buildings. This approach transforms unused rooftop spaces into high-quality, affordable penthouse apartments. Using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), this innovative method not only maximises the use of existing structures but also significantly reduces build times and minimises environmental impact. By creating new residential units through efficient and sustainable practices, the project sets a new standard for urban housing development.The Vision House project includes five high-spec apartments: one three-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom units, all equipped with smart home technology. The development is located in a vibrant area with excellent transport links via Wimbledon Chase Station and provides direct access to central London. The apartments are priced between £385,000 and £650,000, catering to London's high demand for quality housing. Off-site construction begins this autumn, with apartments expected to be lifted into place by the first quarter of 2025 and ready for sale by spring 2025.Maximising development value while delivering attractive returns, Kris Collett, managing director of Castlemere Developments, said:“This is a vibrant location, with access to London. We are aware there is a huge demand for residential properties and this is just one of several locations that we are developing to help meet this need.”Airspace development offers an innovative solution to urban housing shortages by increasing housing stock without requiring new land acquisition. Castlemere Developments' leadership team brings decades of experience in land acquisition and construction, having successfully delivered over £20 million in projects over the past 18 months.Following their latest successful airspace project in Lewisham, London , Castlemere is expanding across London and the Southeast, providing investors with opportunities for above-average returns through fixed-income bonds. As a rapidly growing private residential property developer, investments are secured by a debenture and monitored by independent trustees, ensuring investor confidence and security.Westbrooke Associates is driving investment in Castlemere's latest project, leveraging its proven track record of connecting investors with forward-thinking and sustainable opportunities. Committed to projects with high ESG impact, including this innovative airspace development, Westbrooke Associates aligns each opportunity with its core mission of fostering sustainable and responsible investment strategies. By consistently pursuing ventures that address global challenges, the firm ensures that investors not only enjoy financial returns but also contribute to long-term, socially conscious growth.Castlemere offers an appealing investment opportunity through its fixed-income bonds. Investors can choose between earning 14% per annum over two years or 12% per annum over one year. Fixed-income payments are made monthly and the invested capital is returned at the end of the investment period.The minimum investment amount is £15,000, with additional bonds available in increments of £5,000. This structured approach provides investors with consistent returns while offering flexibility and secure capital management throughout the investment term.As your gateway to distinctive investment opportunities, Westbrooke Associates is renowned for promoting accessible and rewarding ventures and this project exemplifies their commitment. Westbrooke Associates takes pride in offering high-potential opportunities that support job creation, innovation and long-term sustainability. The brokerage believes that socially responsible ventures not only address global challenges but also lay the foundation for the next generation of fast-growing companies.Moreover, this investment presents several key advantages. Faster construction times allow for quicker project completion, accelerating the timeline for returns on investment. This efficiency enhances both profitability and the ability to move on to new ventures. Additionally, the streamlined process minimises disruptions, making it an attractive option for investors seeking timely returns without compromising quality.Additionally, airspace development aligns with environmental sustainability goals, lowering carbon emissions and waste. The high demand for housing in desirable urban locations ensures strong marketability for the developed units. Furthermore, regulatory support, such as Permitted Development Rights (PDR), simplifies the planning process, making airspace projects more accessible.Castlemere's focus on affordable housing in desirable urban locations, combined with the brokerage's dedication to continuous innovation, makes this opportunity a distinctive and valuable addition to investor portfolios, particularly those focused on socially impactful ventures .With decades of experience identifying businesses with exceptional promise, Westbrooke Associates now invites professional investors, institutional investors and venture capital firms to explore this investment in airspace development.For further information surrounding investment opportunities in airspace development, please visit or call 0203 745 0294 to request the Information Memorandum.For media enquiries please contact:

