Rihanna’S “Goodnight Gotham” Acquisition By Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Unlocks Significant Royalty Opportunities Across Global Platforms

Naples, FL, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rihanna's hit track "Goodnight Gotham" has become a key asset in the expanding portfolio of Licensing, (OTC: SONG), following the company's of the sound recording rights to the song. This strategic move complements Music Licensing, Inc.'s prior acquisition of the publishing rights to "Goodnight Gotham," providing the company with comprehensive control over one of the most celebrated works by the globally renowned artist. With over 250 million records sold and 14 Billboard No. 1 hits, Rihanna's catalog is a valuable asset in the global music rights market, and this acquisition positions Music Licensing, Inc. as a significant player in this fast-growing sector.

The sound recording rights will continue to be administered by Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG) (OTC: UNVGY) (OTC: UMGNF), while the publishing rights are administered by Kobalt Music Group. By securing both the sound recording and publishing rights, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) now holds a full stake in the work, opening up diverse revenue streams from multiple platforms and media channels.

Value Proposition for Shareholders

This acquisition is a milestone for Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), as it underscores the company's commitment to acquiring high-value, royalty-generating assets that promise consistent and scalable income. The ownership of both sound recording and publishing rights unlocks multiple revenue opportunities, ensuring Music Licensing, Inc. can capitalize on every instance of "Goodnight Gotham" being played, streamed, or licensed.

Revenue Streams Across Global Platforms

The acquisition allows Music Licensing, Inc. to generate income across various platforms, including:



Streaming Services : Royalties from top digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Tencent Music, and SoundCloud, ensuring consistent revenue from millions of listeners worldwide.

Social Media and Short-Form Video : Revenue generated through platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where music is an integral part of user-generated content, presents further monetization opportunities for "Goodnight Gotham" through sync and performance royalties.

Radio and Broadcast : Income from the song's airplay on traditional and digital radio platforms, including iHeartMedia and SiriusXM, provides another consistent stream of royalties through public performance. Synchronization (Sync) Licensing : High-value opportunities arise from licensing "Goodnight Gotham" for use in films, TV shows, commercials, and video games. Rihanna's widespread appeal makes this track a strong candidate for premium sync placements, driving significant revenue.

By owning both forms of intellectual property-sound recording and publishing-Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is in a unique position to maximize revenue from "Goodnight Gotham" across these diverse platforms.

Strategic Growth Opportunity

As global music consumption continues to rise, particularly through digital and streaming platforms, the acquisition of "Goodnight Gotham" gives Music Licensing, Inc. a valuable asset that offers steady, long-term revenue potential. The music rights industry is experiencing rapid growth, with expanding digital platforms and new technologies creating broader opportunities for music consumption and monetization. For shareholders, this acquisition represents a strategic entry into one of the most scalable sectors in entertainment, positioning Music Licensing, Inc. for sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value.

With platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, and more continuing to experience growth in user engagement and content demand, the value of rights to works like "Goodnight Gotham" will only increase, solidifying Music Licensing, Inc.'s role as a key player in the music rights and intellectual property space.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.

