Data Center Industry Assessment 2025-2037: A $900 Billion Opportunity With Hardware Markets Generating The Most Revenue
The global data center market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth is set to be dominated by the rising use of the internet along with the growing importance of big data. Furthermore, the growing demand for green data center and the rising trend of micro data center are also estimated to drive the market expansion. The market is set to capture a revenue of about USD 900 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of more than USD 200 billion in the year 2025.
The global data center market is segmented into numerous segments including component, type, design, infrastructure, and end-user. By component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Out of these, the hardware segment is set to generate the highest market revenue of about USD 400 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of over USD 100 billion in the year 2024. This growth of the segment is influenced by the growing deployment of components such as UPS.
On the basis of region, the global data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is predicted to generate the largest revenue of approximately USD 300 billion. This revenue reached close to USD 100 billion in the year 2024. The main element encouraging the market expansion in this region is the rising number of data center.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global data center market that are included in the report are:
Amazon Web Services Inc. AT&T Alibaba Cloud China Telecom Americas Inc. CoreSite CyrusOne Microsoft NTT DATA Group Corporation IDC Frontier Inc. AT TOKYO Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. An Introduction to the Research Study
2. The Research Procedure
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Opportunities
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market trends
7. Major Roadblocks
8. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives
9. Fundamental Market Prospects
10. Analysis of Data Center
11. Regulatory Landscape
12. Industry Pricing Analysis
13. Design Comparative Analysis
14. Recent Developments/Trends in the Data Center Market
15. Investment Analysis
16. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players
17. Competitive Feature Analysis
18. Regional Demand Analysis
19. Industry Risk Analysis
20. Analysis of Merger and Acquisitions in Data Center Sector
21. Data Center Startup Analysis
22. SWOT Analysis
23. Patent Analysis
24. Development of Key Technologies in Data Center Market
25. Data Center Ecosystem
26. Roles and Responsibilities across Data Centre
27. Data Center Policies Analysis
28. Data Center Facility Analysis
29. End User Analysis
30. Data Center Infrastructure Analysis
31. Data Center Standard Process Analysis
32. Analysis of Bottlenecks in Schedule
33. Data Center Design and Infrastructure Standards Analysis
34. Global Data Center Market Outlook
35 North America Data Center Market Outlook
36 Europe Data Center Market Outlook
37 Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Data Center Market Outlook
38 Japan Data Center Market Outlook
39 Latin America Data Center Market Outlook
40 Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Outlook
41 Comprehensive Analysis: Leading Players in the Market
