Data Center Industry Assessment 2025-2037: A $900 Billion Opportunity With Hardware Markets Generating The Most Revenue

The global data center market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth is set to be dominated by the rising use of the internet along with the growing importance of big data. Furthermore, the growing demand for green data center and the rising trend of micro data center are also estimated to drive the market expansion. The market is set to capture a revenue of about USD 900 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of more than USD 200 billion in the year 2025.

The global data center market is segmented into numerous segments including component, type, design, infrastructure, and end-user. By component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Out of these, the hardware segment is set to generate the highest market revenue of about USD 400 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of over USD 100 billion in the year 2024. This growth of the segment is influenced by the growing deployment of components such as UPS.

On the basis of region, the global data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is predicted to generate the largest revenue of approximately USD 300 billion. This revenue reached close to USD 100 billion in the year 2024. The main element encouraging the market expansion in this region is the rising number of data center.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global data center market that are included in the report are:



Amazon Web Services Inc.

AT&T

Alibaba Cloud

China Telecom Americas Inc.

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Microsoft

NTT DATA Group Corporation

IDC Frontier Inc. AT TOKYO Corporation

