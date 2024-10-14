Taiwan Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024: Coverage Of 22 Existing Facilities And 5 Upcoming Facilities Across 7 Locations 2023-2029
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Colocation market - supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 134 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 235 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.81%.
The report provides an analysis of retail and wholesale colocation pricing, including trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects in the Taiwan data center colocation industry. It covers the competitive landscape through industry share analysis by colocation operators, based on IT power capacity and revenue. Additionally, the vendor landscape for existing and upcoming colocation operators is analyzed, focusing on the count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
Taiwan has around 22 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Taiwan data center colocation market has several operators, such as Acer eDC, Anson Network, Far EasTone Telecommunications, NTT Communications, Taiwan Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers. Chunghwa Telecom and Chief Telecom stand as prominent colocation service providers in Taiwan. It contributes to around 77.6% of the IT load capacity in the market.
The Taiwan data center colocation market will continue to grow owing to the government's vision of digitalization, the installation of solid infrastructure, and a growing economy. High adoption of renewable energy, the push toward green hydrogen production, and the country's strategic location near mainland China will drive the market. Also, the country has significant potential for growth in the data center market in the coming years. The average occupancy of data center facilities is expected to reach around 88%, indicating that the vacancy rate will be only around 12% by 2029.
WHATS INCLUDED?
Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply. The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. The study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Taiwan by several industries. Study on sustainability status in the region Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan Facilities Covered (Existing): 22 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05 Coverage: 7+ locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data Center Colocation Market in Taiwan Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Operators
Chief Telecom Chunghwa Telecom Acer eDC Anson Network Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. NTT Communications Taiwan Mobile Vantage Data Centers
New Operators
Empyrion DC SC Zeus Data Centers Taiwan Power Company Epoch Digital (Actis)
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 49
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $134 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $235 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.8%
| Regions Covered
| Taiwan
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized - Mw)
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Taiwan
8.2. Sustainability Status in Taiwan
8.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Taiwan
8.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
For more information about this report visit
