Soriano Motori's electric motorcycle boasts impressive features such as a top speed of 150 mph and a range of 150 miles on a single charge. The company also plans to offer customization options for customers, allowing them to personalize their dream motorcycle.

The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

Soriano Motori, founded 1903 by Ricardo Soriano II, Marquis of Ivanrey in Paris, France was rebirthed by his heir Marco Soriano IV to lead the EV revolution.

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soriano Motori, the legendary motorcycle, and automotive brand company revitalized under the leadership of the visionary Marco Antonio Soriano IV, proudly announces a major milestone: the company has reached a $400 million valuation since its rebirth in 2020. Under Soriano's dynamic leadership, Soriano Motori has made remarkable strides in both the motorsports and luxury lifestyle industries, and this latest achievement solidifies its place among the world's most innovative and valuable made in Italy O.E.M. in the electric vehicle (EV space).

A Bold Legacy Reimagined

Soriano Motori, originally founded in the early 1900s by Ricardo Antonio Soriano II, Marquis of Ivanrey in Paris, France was then revitalized by no other than his heir Marco Antonio Soriano IV to lead the electric motorcycle revolution. The brand has consistently focused on innovative innovation, style, and performance, establishing itself as a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry in the renown Italian market for all bespoke products.

This 44 years old entrepreneur in just under five years, has reminded us on the world leader of EVs Elon Musk, nonetheless. In these period, Soriano Motori has transformed from a historic name into a global powerhouse, combining high end design, eco conscious engineering, and premium lifestyle experiences. This has culminated in in partnership with some of the world's leading brands and an impressive growth trajectory that has now reached a $400 million valuation.

Key Developments and Milestones

.Racing Team Collaboration with Porsche GT911 : Soriano Motori waves in the racing world by partnering with Porsche GT911 Basel Racing Team with the pilot Daniele von Ballmoos, highlighting its engineering prowess in the high-octane racing sector. The partnership not only highlights Soriano's commitment to performance but also its drive to become a key player in motorsports.

.The French and Italian Open for Polo : In a strategic move to expand its luxury made in Italy brand profile, Soriano Motori has become a proud sponsor of the world famous French Open in Paris, and the Italian Open in Rome for Polo, blending the world of high-end sports with its electric innovations. This involvement further cements Soriano's presence within the elite circles and aligns with the brand's lifestyle centric vision.

.Multi-Million Dollar Partnerships with key Distributors in the US and Europe: in a groundbreaking development this fourth quarter, Soriano Motori is thrilled to announce a series of long-term partnerships. This multi-million-dollar contracts, set to commence in 2025 and continue through 2045, will see Soriano and its Distributors collaborate on joint EV high-techn projects, racing innovations, and lifestyle ventures.

This strategic partnership underscores Soriano Motori's ongoing commitment to being at the forefront of performance and luxury in the EV space while leveraging the global reach and technological expertise of his Distributors, one of the most prestigious names in motorsports and automotive engineering.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV's Vision

Speaking on the company's success, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Founder and Chairperson of Soriano Motori, expressed his excitement about the brand's rapid growth:

“Reaching a $400 million valuation in such an abbreviated time is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Our partnerships with Porsche and now McLaren, alongside our involvement in the global sport of kings like Polo, reflect our ambition to merge engineering excellence with lifestyle experiences. We are creating not just electric motorcycles but a movement, and identity that represents the future of mobility.”

This valuation was done by a group of former Goldman Sachs Bankers, now based in Madrid, Spain under the name AGGERIS.

Looking Forward

As Soriano Motori continues to expand its global footprint, the company is set to explore further opportunities in the electric vehicle innovation, luxury brand collaborations, and sustainability initiatives. The partnership with this new Distributors will pave the way for new technological breakthroughs, while upcoming collaborations and sponsorships will elevate Soriano's influence in both the EV and luxury markets.

About Soriano Motori

Founded in 1903 and relaunched in 2020, Soriano Motori is a premier manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles with a mission to combine Italian design with next generation technology. Soriano Motori is headquartered in Milan, Italy, with operations spanning throughout Europe and the United States of America. The Company is committed to creating luxury electric vehicles that offer superior performance, sustainability, and an immersive lifestyle experience.

The SORIANO EV Giaguaro 2025 #made in Italy wins the best EV Motorcycle in the World Award at EICMA

