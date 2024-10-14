Brightmind Consulting Group And SHFT! Partner To Deliver High-Impact Workshop At Leaseplan UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BrightMind Consulting Group and SHFT! team up to boost LeasePlan UAE's culture with a dynamic on psychological safety and high performance.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BrightMind Consulting Group , led by acclaimed leadership expert Jevon Wooden , has partnered with SHFT! , founded by Elena Agaragimova, to deliver a transformative half-day workshop at LeasePlan UAE. The session, designed to foster psychological safety and high performance, marks a significant milestone in LeasePlan's ongoing commitment to building a culture of care and innovation.

Hosted at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, the dynamic four-hour workshop drew enthusiastic participation from the entire team. Jevon Wooden, CEO of BrightMind Consulting Group, commented on the high level of engagement: "The energy in the room was electrifying. The team's openness, willingness to collaborate, and commitment to one another truly set the stage for a successful experience."

This collaborative event was made possible through the strong leadership at LeasePlan, whose vision for LeasePlan's cultural development has been pivotal. The workshop provided participants with tools and insights to further enhance their workplace relationships, communication, and performance while maintaining an environment where psychological safety is prioritized.

"It's truly inspiring to witness the way LeasePlan employees show up for each other, share ideas, and collaborate," Wooden noted. "When a culture of care is at the heart of an organization, high performance naturally follows."

LeasePlan has continued to lead by example in the UAE's corporate landscape, ensuring its teams feel empowered, supported, and ready to innovate. This workshop reinforces their dedication to employee well-being and creating an inclusive environment where every voice matters.

About BrightMind Consulting Group

BrightMind Consulting Group, founded by Jevon Wooden, specializes in leadership development, emotional intelligence, and fostering high-performing teams. Focusing on cultivating cultures of care, BrightMind empowers organizations to achieve sustainable growth through empathetic leadership and strategic guidance.

About SHFT!

SHFT! is a leading consultancy firm dedicated to unlocking human potential in organizations. Through innovative training programs, SHFT! helps teams and leaders elevate performance and create environments of wellness and well-being.

