عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trucept, Inc. Announces Release Of 2022 Audited Financials And Upcoming 2023 Report


10/14/2024 9:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida is pleased to present audited financials for 2022. The company hopes to publish 2023 financials shortly, said CEO Norman Tipton.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Trucept, Inc. Read our full report and explore more company news at #reports

Continue Reading

Trucept, Inc. Releases 2022 Audited Financials, 2023 Coming Soon

Post this

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

  • Afinida Accounting – Financial Accounting Services
  • Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management
  • Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll
  • Afinida Marketing – Full-Service Marketing Agency
  • Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14102024003732001241ID1108776607


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search