Trucept, Inc. Announces Release Of 2022 Audited Financials And Upcoming 2023 Report

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida is pleased to present audited financials for 2022. The company hopes to publish 2023 financials shortly, said CEO Norman Tipton.
Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:
Afinida Accounting – Financial Accounting Services
Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management
Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll
Afinida Marketing – Full-Service Marketing Agency
Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management
About Trucept Inc.
Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.
