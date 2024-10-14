Rebel Foods Opens 160Th Wendy's Restaurant In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rebel Foods opened all 160 Wendy's restaurants in a record span of 36 months

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today that Rebel Foods, the world's largest internet restaurant brand and the master franchise holder for Wendy's® in India, opened its 160th Wendy's restaurant at BTM Layout in Bengaluru. Dana Calvert, Wendy's Chief International Development Officer,

led the opening celebration, reinforcing the brand's commitment to accelerating growth in India.

Rebel Foods celebrated the opening of a new Wendy's restaurant at Logix Mall, Noida, with Wendy's President, International, E.J. Wunsch at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Rebel Foods Co-Founder and CEO Jaydeep Barman.

With this new restaurant, Bengaluru will have more than 20 Wendy's locations, with dine-in services available at the MG Road and BTM Layout locations. It also marks Rebel's 160th Wendy's restaurant opening across more than 25 cities in India in just 36 months.

The BTM Layout restaurant features Wendy's Global Next Gen design, built with a digital-first focus and created to enhance the experience for both customers and crew. The location has more than 50 seats inside and features self-ordering kiosks, providing customers with a seamless and personalised experience, catering to both dine-in and take-away customers. Customers can enjoy Wendy's signature menu items like the OG Spicy Aloo Crunch Burger and Flavour Fresh Premium Burgers, along with global favourites like the iconic Frosty® dessert.

E.J. Wunsch said:

"I am thrilled to visit India, a strategic growth market for Wendy's global expansion plans. Our partnership with Rebel Foods has helped us deliver Wendy's fresh famous food to Indian customers across the market, and the opening of the Logix Mall, Noida restaurant will provide another opportunity for Wendy's fans to enjoy our food where they live, work, and play."

Jaydeep Barman

said :

"As we celebrate the opening of our new Wendy's restaurant in Bengaluru, we are excited to expand the brand to reach consumers in a new market. We plan to make the brand accessible to Wendy's consumers across India, while continuing to expand in areas where we already have Wendy's restaurants. Our expansion plans represent a significant step forward in our mission to make Wendy's the newest burger obsession in India."

Wendy's, celebrated for its diverse menu and bold flavors, continues to excite Indian palates with its innovative offerings. With customer favorites like the Flavor Fresh lineup and Spicy Aloo Crunch, alongside recently introduced standouts such as the Mexican, BBQ, Cheese Blast and Tandoori, Wendy's has established itself as a pioneer of innovative taste experiences. In a bold new move, Wendy's recently launched India's first-ever Chimichurri Burgers , available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. These burgers, inspired by the vibrant flavors of Argentinian cuisine with a touch of Indian spice, have quickly captured the attention of customers, becoming a fast favorite across the country.

Rebel Foods plans to build dine-in Wendy's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad over the next few months, while delivery services will also continue to expand. Currently serving cities such as Tiruppur, Mysore, Nagpur, Bhilai, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Kolkata, the plan is to add a couple dozen restaurants by December.



About Wendy's:

Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, opened the first Wendy's restaurant in 1969 with an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere. The global quick-service restaurant brand, based in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A., is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items such as chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's and its cameo character logo – the little red-headed girl with pigtails – are famous worldwide and today, with more than 50 years of success in the quick-service restaurant industry. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others, and Dave's core values "Quality is our Recipe®," "Do The Right Thing,"

and "Treat People with Respect" remain the guidepost of the Wendy's system.

Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

About Rebel Foods :

Rebel Foods

is the world's largest and fastest-growing internet restaurant company, home to brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy's, and more. With over 450+ kitchens across 70+ cities, Rebel Foods has developed its full-stack technology - Rebel OS - through which multiple brands are launched and scaled up in a very short period. Through the Rebel Launcher, powered by Rebel OS, the company has launched over 25+ brands and expanded aggressively all across the country. Rebel Foods currently operates 45+ brands across multiple countries - India, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.

Media contacts:



Rebel Foods: Sonalika Sabharwal | +91 98713 09766 | [email protected]

Wendy's: [email protected]

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

