Identity & Access Forum Explores Differences Between Digital Ids And Digital Identities In Education Brief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For billions of people across the globe, interactions and digital transactions are an important part of everyday life. The anonymity of these exchanges has made trusting and verifying end users crucial to combat fraud and misuse, particularly when digital identities and digital identifiers (such as mobile driver's licenses and digital IDs) are used to access these services.



In a newly released education brief, the Secure Alliance's Identity and Access Forum defines and outlines:



Key differences between digital IDs and the broader concept of digital identity

How biometric tools are leveraged to enhance digital environments The role of digital IDs and digital identities in improving identity assurance



The resource,“Digital Identity vs. Digital ID ,” is available on the Alliance website. It is the second in a series of brief, easy-to-understand documents published by the Forum, designed to make identity assurance topics accessible to the public. The first education brief,“What is Identity Assurance ,” is also available for download.

“Almost everyone has an online presence, whether through social media, retail services, digital devices or even workplace accounts,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity and Access Forum.“We created this education brief because we believe it's critical for people to understand what their digital identities (and, by extension, digital IDs) are, how they are being leveraged and why they are vital to securing the technologies and services we use daily.”

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in future Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance's website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the Identity and Access Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations, including the development of industry-driven webinars, white papers, infographics and training programs.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers' licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.

