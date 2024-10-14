Date Of Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Announced By Reading International

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today that Reading will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“2024 Annual Meeting”) virtually through a web-based platform, commencing at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on December 5, 2024.



at the virtual meeting

Registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders, as of the close of business on October 15, 2024 (the record date for the 2024 Annual Meeting), are entitled to attend the virtual 2024 Annual Meeting. Class B stockholders will be able to communicate, participate in, listen and vote from any location with appropriate internet connectivity. Details of how to register for and access the virtual 2024 Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company's 2024 Definitive Proxy Statement.

The Company currently intends to commence electronic mailing of the notice of the 2024 Annual Meeting and definitive Proxy Statement on or about the close of business on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2024. In addition, once filed the definitive Proxy Statement will be available for viewing on the Company website, . Whether or not Class B stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only 2024 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods that will be described in the proxy materials for the 2024 Annual Meeting.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading's cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: .

