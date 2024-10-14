Tytocare And Frontier Health Partner To Provide Virtual-First Primary Care To Individuals And Employees Across The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Will Provide TytoCare Devices to Thousands of Frontier Members across the U.S., Enabling In-Home Diagnostics and Extending Convenient Access to Relationship-Based Primary Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare is partnering with Frontier to offer a virtual extension of Frontier Health's Direct Primary Care offering. Frontier Health is a Texas-based direct primary care organization with nine brick-and-mortar locations and 30,000+ contracted members across the United States. Through this collaboration, members of Frontier's virtual care extensions will receive a TytoCare Home Smart Clinic device, at no additional cost, to visit their primary care provider virtually with the ability to provide care consistent to its in-person clinic visits.



"TytoCare shares a vision with Frontier that primary care should be affordable, convenient, and easy to access,” said Dedi Gilad, TytoCare CEO. "We believe that, in many cases, virtual primary care should be available as a first line of defense for people who need to access medical care, and in order for that to work, virtual care must be able to simulate the in-office experience and quality. That's why we created the Home Smart Clinic, and we're making it available today through our partnership with Frontier.”

Through the new program, Frontier Direct Care members can use the TytoCare Home Smart Clinic to visit their providers from the convenience of home. The Home Smart Clinic enables members to securely share vital signs, body temperature, and high-resolution images of the heart, lungs, skin, ears, and throat with Frontier Direct Care providers during live video consultations.

Frontier Direct Care provides its members, which include individuals and employer groups, in the private and public sectors, with subscription-based, relationship-focused primary care with no wait times, co-pays, or deductibles, as well as direct cash pay options and Rx savings. Offering TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic to these members facilitates efficient, cost-effective, in-home diagnosis of common primary care conditions.

"At Frontier Direct Care, we are committed to delivering accessible, high quality, and affordable healthcare to our members," said Brad Springer, Frontier Direct Care Chief Revenue Officer. "By partnering with TytoCare, we are enhancing our virtual capabilities with advanced telemedicine capabilities right at home. This seamless integration of TytoCare's technology into our high-engagement model enables our dedicated providers to make more informed clinical decisions remotely, enhancing the quality of care and outcomes for our patients."

For example, Jessica is a current Frontier Direct Care member and TytoCare device user and fan, sharing that,“Last month, my daughter woke up with a painful ear infection, and I was worried about how we'd get her the care she needed without waiting for an appointment. Thanks to Frontier Direct Care and the TytoCare device, I was able to check her ears at home and connect with a Frontier provider immediately. The provider reviewed the results and prescribed the necessary medication, all without us leaving the house. It made such a difference to have this kind of accessible and immediate care when we needed it most.”

By integrating TytoCare's cutting-edge technology into their care model, Frontier Direct Care aims to enhance patient satisfaction, improve health outcomes, and reduce the overall cost of care for members and their employers. Frontier Direct Care operates and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states.

About Frontier Health

Frontier Health is a direct primary care and cash-centric primary care program. Frontier Health offers direct primary care services for employees of primarily self-insured companies to receive medical care. Members have access to essential healthcare services, including healthcare provider visits and preventive care, without wait times, copays, or deductibles. Frontier prioritizes the patient-provider relationship by eliminating tasks that, in the traditional healthcare model, consume the provider's time, leading to provider burnout, abbreviated, disjointed visits for the patient, and added costs and hassle for all parties. Putting the relationship first (NPS score of 94), Frontier Direct Care providers have the autonomy to care for the whole person, considering the body as well as the checkbook.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. Combining a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ER visits by an average of 10.8 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement LabsTM, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 220 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Laura Werber