BIO-Key Accelerates Zero Trust Solutions At Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Conference, ISC² Security Congress 2024

LAS VEGAS and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring phoneless, tokenless, passwordless and phish-resistant authentication solutions, announced the company will sponsor, speak, and exhibit at ISC2 Security 2024, in Las Vegas on October 14 – 16, 2024. BIO-key will be hosting a session on Passkeys. Passkeys and zero trust are core enabling concepts of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidance on cybersecurity for digital identities. Passkeys are identified as aiding adherence to NIST Authentication Assurance Levels (AAL) standards in the NIST 800-63B Passkey Supplementary Guidelines released in May 2024.



Passkeys have historically been stored or secured by phones, personal laptops or hardware tokens but many enterprise users work in phone-free, roving user environments. The cost of hardware tokens for thousands of users becomes a drain on critical security budgets. BIO-key's core differentiator in the authentication category is allowing users to take advantage of a biometric passwordless authentication solution that does not require the use of phones or tokens. This unique capability fills a crucial business use case gap that traditional MFA overlooks – roving users working without phones, providing a secure authentication experience that reduces the total cost of ownership and provides the highest levels of usability and security. BIO-key's award-winning unified IAM platform, PortalGuard® , has helped organizations of all sizes balance risk with flexibility and productivity for users and identity administrators. The company's newest offering, Passkey:YOU brings a phoneless, tokenless, passwordless experience to any IdP via a managed passkey secured by a touch of a fingerprint or any door badge.

The ISC2 Security Congress, themed“Boldly Forward,” brings together thousands of cybersecurity professionals and inspires attendees from all stages of the cybersecurity profession to elevate their careers, providing the opportunity to acquire new strategies, skills, and expertise to overcome the industry's most pressing challenges.

“Continuous Education is vital for security professionals to stay ahead of innovative threat actors,” states BIO-key's Director of Marketing, Mary Roark, CISSP.“Conferences such as this provide attendees with interactive sessions where everyone can learn something new and put it into practice as soon as they return to the office.”

Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth 716 or join the virtual conference to learn about BIO-key's IAM solutions and the new Passkey: YOU. If you plan to attend the event, we invite you to our live speaking session: "Introducing Passkey:YOU – a Passwordless Authentication Solution that Checks All the Boxes." Join us on Monday, October 14, from 12:45 to 1:10 PM PT in Theatre 1.

“From shared workstations to remote access, to users prohibited from having phones or tokens, enterprises face a complex and ever-changing landscape of access requirements,” said Galen Rodgers, VP of North America Sales & Channel.“Traditional authentication methods are insufficient, so security leaders attending ISC2 are exploring solutions that can offer flexibility to accommodate the needs of diverse users and use cases while maintaining the highest level of security. BIO-key is confident that adding passkeys and biometric authentication will accelerate their zero trust strategies.”

RESOURCES:



About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence the restatement of our financial statements, including any consequences of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal year 2024 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.