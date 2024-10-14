UPCX Mainnet Launch Imminent: Revolutionizing Payments And Financial Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a high-speed blockchain system, is scheduled to officially launch its mainnet in mid-October. The UPCX mainnet is designed to enhance payments and services, marking a critical step towards democratizing global finance. By significantly reducing transaction costs and increasing transaction speeds, the system aims to transform the existing financial infrastructure, empowering users worldwide to take control of their financial future.

The UPCX mainnet will be the core responsible for handling all real transactions and executing smart contracts. Unlike its testnet, the mainnet utilizes real governance tokens (UPC) for transactions, providing enhanced network security and stability, while delivering reliable financial services to users. With its launch, UPCX is introducing several technological advancements and feature upgrades.







Cutting-Edge Features of the UPCX Mainnet

The UPCX mainnet significantly enhances network scalability by utilizing a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) with Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT). Built on a Graphene-based infrastructure and sharding technology, it is capable of handling thousands of transactions per second (TPS), with block confirmation times of just one second. This design is ideal for high-frequency trading and large-scale payments, ensuring fast and secure transactions even in the presence of malicious nodes.

Additionally, the UPCX mainnet supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, post-quantum encryption, and cross-chain interoperability. This allows for efficient execution of smart contracts and smooth collaboration between on-chain and off-chain systems, particularly in complex financial scenarios. By addressing feedback from its testnet phase, UPCX has optimized its user interface and enhanced its smart contract features, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Enhanced Security Protocols

In terms of security, UPCX has adopted multi-layered encryption technologies and stringent security audits, including Ring-LWE-based post-quantum encryption algorithms, ensuring resistance to future quantum computing threats. The introduction of card-style hardware wallets utilizing NFC technology and post-quantum encryption further strengthens asset protection and transaction security on the platform.

Beyond existing measures, UPCX plans to roll out advanced security protocols and real-time transaction monitoring tools, enabling users to track their accounts and assets with greater precision. To bolster user knowledge, UPCX will also provide comprehensive educational resources to help users understand and apply the new security features effectively.









How UPCX Stacks Up Against Competitors

When compared to other blockchain payment solutions, UPCX presents several unique advantages over established platforms like Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO):

- Consensus Mechanism: While Ripple uses a centralized consensus model, and Stellar relies on Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA), UPCX's DPoS and BFT hybrid offers enhanced scalability and security. This makes it highly suitable for large-scale transactions.

- Transaction Speed: Ripple completes transactions within four seconds, Stellar in five, and Algorand in around 4.5 seconds. UPCX, however, achieves block confirmations in just one second-far surpassing its peers in speed and efficiency.

- Smart Contracts: Ripple and Stellar have limited smart contract capabilities, while Algorand offers more robust functionality. UPCX takes it a step further, supporting EVM-compatible smart contracts and leveraging sharding technology for enhanced scalability.

- Post-Quantum Security & Cross-Chain Compatibility: Unlike Ripple and Stellar, UPCX integrates post-quantum encryption for long-term security and utilizes the COSMOS protocol for seamless cross-chain operations.

A New User Experience with the UPCX Wallet

With the mainnet launch, users can expect substantial improvements in UPCX wallets, compatible with Android, iOS, and Chrome. These wallets simplify account setup and transactions by allowing users to trade with memorable account names instead of long blockchain addresses. They also support QR code payments and NFC tap payments, providing fast and convenient transaction options.

Koki Sato, UPCX's Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized that the mainnet launch will continue to encourage community participation through incentives. During the testnet phase, users who participated and referred others were rewarded with NFA rewards and UPC tokens. Based on feedback, UPCX has made critical adjustments to ensure that the mainnet aligns with community needs, enhancing the overall user experience.

Key Technological Highlights of the UPCX Mainnet

The UPCX mainnet brings several technological innovations, including:

- An efficient consensus mechanism

- Optimized smart contracts

- Cross-chain interoperability

- A superior user experience

- Multi-layered security measures

- A focus on incentive-driven community feedback

With the mainnet, the UPCX ecosystem is poised for rapid growth, offering high-speed payments, enhanced smart contracts, and cross-chain operability. This will attract new partners, developers, and users, solidifying UPCX's leadership in the blockchain-based payment and financial services sector.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website:



X:



X(upcxcmo):



Telegram:



Discord:



Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: ...

Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: Jiso Liu UPCX team info at upcx.io