(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing emphasis on mobile applications and the increasing reliance on platform-based testing solutions are contributing to the rapid expansion of the crowdsourced testing market. Pune, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdsourced Testing Size Analysis: “ According to SNS Insider research, the Crowdsourced Testing Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” Market Analysis The demand for Software Quality Assurance (SQA) has surged as businesses increasingly focus on digital transformation. High-quality software and applications have become critical to enhancing user experience and operational efficiency. Crowdsourced testing, a rapidly growing trend, addresses the need for rigorous and realistic testing environments. Unlike traditional in-house testing, crowdsourced testing harnesses a global community of testers who can test software on various devices, platforms, and networks. This diversity in testing environments helps identify bugs, performance issues, and compatibility challenges that may not emerge in controlled, in-house scenarios. This approach has been particularly appealing for e-commerce, gaming, and financial services, where software performance directly impacts customer satisfaction. Additionally, cost-effectiveness and scalability are significant drivers of crowdsourced testing adoption. Traditional software testing requires maintaining an in-house team with a broad range of expertise, which can be expensive and resource-intensive. Crowdsourced testing allows organizations to tap into a global pool of testers, eliminating the need for a large internal team while providing access to diverse perspectives and testing conditions. This model scales easily, enabling companies to quickly expand testing efforts when necessary, such as during product launches or updates. Governments and regulatory bodies across the world, such as the European Commission, have begun recognizing the value of crowdsourced testing in maintaining software security and integrity, particularly in sectors handling sensitive data. For example, the UK Government's Digital Service (GDS) has adopted crowdsourced testing for its digital services to improve quality and ensure accessibility across a range of devices and user experiences. These trends underscore the growing significance of crowdsourced testing in today's software-driven world.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Applause (Applause Platform, Applause Codeless Automation)

uTest (uTest Platform, Test Cycle Management)

Testlio (Testlio Platform, Testlio Managed Testing)

Crowdtest (Crowdtest Dashboard, Bug Discovery Service)

Passbrains (Passbrains Platform, Passbrains Marketplace)

Bugcrowd (Bug Bounty Program, Vulnerability Disclosure Program)

Synack (Synack Red Team, Synack Vulnerability Intelligence)

Global App Testing (Functional Testing, Exploratory Testing)

Rainforest QA (Rainforest Automation, Rainforest Tester Network)

Cobalt (Cobalt Pentest Platform, Cobalt Core)

99tests (Crowd Testing Platform, Functional Testing Suite)

Testbirds (Testbirds Nest, Device Cloud)

Digivante (Digivante Platform, Exploratory Testing)

Crowdsprint (Crowdsprint Testing Services, Performance Testing)

test IO (Exploratory Testing, test IO Automation)

QaizenX (Crowdtesting Platform, App Usability Testing)

Mob4Hire (MobTest Platform, Crowdsource Usability Testing)

Crowd4Test (Crowd4Test Platform, Mobile App Testing)

WeAreTesters (Crowdsourced QA, Bug Bounty Services) Flatworld Solutions (Crowdsourced Testing Services, Functional Testing) and others. Crowdsourced Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Crowdsourced testing helps companies accelerate time-to-market by enabling faster testing cycles. It provides access to a global pool of testers, allowing for real-time, around-the-clock feedback

.Crowdsourced testing aligns well with agile workflows, offering flexibility in test execution.

.The increasing complexity of apps across multiple platforms (mobile, desktop, web) drives demand for diverse testers

Recent Developments



In March 2023, Testlio, a global leader in managed app testing services, launched a new crowdsourced testing platform that leverages AI to match testers with specific projects based on their expertise. This initiative aims to increase the efficiency of the testing process and deliver faster, more accurate results.

In February 2023, Bugcrowd, a prominent player in the crowdsourced cybersecurity market, expanded its testing services to include IoT devices. This move reflects the growing demand for comprehensive testing solutions that cover the full spectrum of connected products, from mobile apps to smart devices. In June 2023, Uber announced a partnership with a leading crowdsourced testing platform to enhance the quality and security of its mobile app. This collaboration enabled Uber to identify and address bugs across diverse devices and operating systems, leading to an improved user experience.

Segment Analysis

By Testing Type

The platform segment dominated the crowdsourced testing market in 2023. As indicated, the segment had the highest share of 69% in the market. The growth of the platform segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for reliable and scalable testing platforms that connect firms with different global testers. Companies use the platforms to test a wide range of devices, operating systems, and scales across multiple geographic regions, ensuring that the results are of high quality and accurate. The approach also offers businesses the advantage of having their costs reduced, and their processes streamlined. This benefit was instrumental in the software, mobile apps, and e-commerce sectors.

By Application

The mobile application segment held the largest market share of 39% in 2023 and will grow further owing to increasing launches of mobile applications. The reason is that as people become more reliant on mobile apps for customer engagement, e-commerce, entertainment, and other purposes, they must also be thoroughly tested that they are safe, functional, and easy to use. Crowdsourced mobile application testing enables businesses to detect and fix bugs quickly and easily, ensuring a positive user experience across all types of devices and systems. In other words, as applications are rapidly becoming more important, mobile app testing is experiencing equally significant growth.

Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation:

By Component



Platform Service

By Testing Type



Exploratory Testing

Graphical User Interface (GUI) Testing

Usability Testing

Functional Testing

Performance Testing Others

By Application



Mobile Applications

Web Applications Native Desktop Applications

By Organization Size



Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Size Enterprises

By Industry



BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the leading share in the crowdsourced testing market in 2023, accounting for more than 32% of the total market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of a strong technology infrastructure, high levels of digital adoption, and the presence of major players in the industry such as Bugcrowd, Testlio, and Applause. The growth of testing services in key emerging industries like healthcare, e-commerce, and fintech is driving the market for crowdsourced testing in North America. Moreover, the availability of a large pool of skilled crowdfunded testers in the US and Canada is extremely important for businesses opting for superior testing solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate in crowdsourced testing market. This is facilitated by the rapid development of the market of mobile applications and the increase in digitalization of enterprises throughout countries including China, India, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific is distinguished by a large and wide mix of the population which is an excellent opportunity for the use of crowdsourced testing. It helps to get access to all the necessary devices, operating systems, and user interaction experiences. Furthermore, many of the world's largest tech giants have such testing services implemented in their companies, which increases the demand for such solutions in the region.









Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation, By Testing Type

10. Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Crowdsourced Testing Market Segmentation, By Industry

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

