REEB! And Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Unite For The Hampton Bays American Legion Fundraiser

On 10/25/24, REEB! and Phil Firetog Trio & Co. will perform at Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. to raise funds for Hampton Bays American Legion renovations.

WESTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REEB! and Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Unite for the Hampton Bays American Legion FundraiserOn October 25th, 2024, two celebrated Long Island-based acts, REEB! (Real East End Brass) and Phil Firetog Trio & Co., will join forces at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. for a special benefit show supporting the Hampton Bays American Legion.This event aims to raise funds for the Legion's much-needed renovations after decades of serving veterans and the local community.Event Details:●What: Hampton Bays American Legion Fundraiser●When: October 25th, 2024, at 6 PM●Where: Westhampton Beach Brewing Co., 220 Rogers Way, Suite 1, Westhampton Beach, NY●Tickets: $10 at the door●Performers: REEB! (Real East End Brass) | Phil Firetog Trio & Co.For over 50 years, the Hampton Bays American Legion has hosted church services, community meetings, and performances, providing a home to veterans and musicians alike.Now, it's time to give back, as the facility undergoes much-needed renovations to continue serving as a vital part of the community.About the Artists:REEB! (Real East End Brass)A Louisiana-style brass band composed of passionate music educators, REEB! brings a vibrant, soulful energy to their performances. The band is dedicated to honoring the brass band tradition while promoting instrumental music in local schools and the community. Over the years, REEB! has become a local favorite, performing at events like the Montauk Youth Group Picnic, Bay Street Theater, and numerous benefit shows. The band rehearses at the Hampton Bays American Legion, making this benefit show a truly personal endeavor."The Legion has provided us a home for the last few years," said Chris Mandato, trumpet player for REEB!. "Giving back to them with a fundraiser is the least we can do to support the work they do for veterans."Saxophonist Tye Granger added, "The Legion not only gives us a space to hone our craft but also allows us to provide entertainment to those in need. We're honored to be part of this important cause."With their infectious energy and community-driven mission, REEB! offers a night of music that celebrates the intersection of tradition, education, and advocacy.●Instagram: instagram/reeblongisland●Facebook: facebook/reeblongisland●Website: google/view/realeastendbrass●YouTube: youtube/channel/UCQRUBvfCuNb5iVD5JzktITw●Spotify: spotify/artist/3pc15fT78Ba1MkbGnP7SkoPhil Firetog Trio & Co.Blending modern rock, folk, and jazz, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. is known for their emotionally charged performances and original compositions. Led by singer-songwriter Phil Firetog, this Long Island-based group is composed of multi-instrumentalists who create intricate, dynamic arrangements that captivate audiences. Their upcoming release, "What You're Good For," explores the emotional highs and lows of toxic relationships with powerful storytelling and lush instrumentation."We're incredibly honored to be performing at this American Legion benefit," said Phil Firetog. "Inspired by our friends in REEB!, we're proud to contribute to this cause and support the important work the Legion does for veterans and the community."Phil Firetog Trio & Co. strives to push the boundaries of original music, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that resonates with listeners across genres.●Website: philfiretogtrio●EPK: philfiretogtrio/epk●Facebook: facebook/philfiretogtrio●Instagram: instagram/philfiretogtrio●YouTube: youtube/c/philfiretogtrio●Spotify: spotify/artist/6X2MdYoFaM6WR96UkOqgcoCall to Action:Join us on October 25th for an unforgettable evening of music at Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. featuring two unique bands with a shared passion for community and advocacy. REEB! and Phil Firetog Trio & Co. are available for interviews before and after the event, discussing their latest projects and their contributions to the cause. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy live music while supporting the critical work of the Hampton Bays American Legion.For more information and press inquiries, please contact:●Phil Firetog Trio & Co.: philfiretogtrio, EPK: philfiretogtrio/epk●REEB!:Let's come together on October 25th at Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. to celebrate music, community, and support for our veterans.

