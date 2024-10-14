Karen Dixon Of Shared Wisdom Coaching To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you a seasoned or mid-career professional, manager, leader, or solopreneur seeking a job change? Do you work at a job you hate? Are you torn between leaving your organization and transitioning to another career but you're gripped by fear of failure? Maybe you're wondering if this is the right time to make a move in such chaotic, uncertain times. That's why connecting with a highly professional certified coach can help you navigate the complexities of how to get there by providing new perspectives and developing a plan of action to achieve your absolute best life personally and professionally.

Karen Dixon, a highly sought after career coach and owner of Shared Wisdom Coaching, is all too familiar with how draining, demanding, and rewarding the corporate world can be. After spending over forty years successfully managing Human Resources for Global, Fortune 500 companies, she became intrigued and inspired by how well she resonated with mentoring and guiding so many employees who sought her out time and time again. It dawned on her that supporting these individuals with job struggles aligned more with her passion for professional development. This shift allowed her to focus on relaunching her own coaching practice and doing what truly lights her up-supporting people as they step into their potential and make a positive impact on the world.

By asking the right questions, Karen gives you the tools that enable you to reach your true potential and discover where you really wish to be in your career while finding true fulfillment in your work.

Karen is also passionate about working with emerging leaders who are aspiring to maximize performance, increase focus, and heighten their leadership skills. Whether you are a CEO, head of an organization, or business owner, with today's highly dispersed workforce and people working remotely, now more than ever effective leadership is crucial to success, says Karen.

In her coaching process she brings her in-depth wisdom, experience, knowledge, and expertise to every session that is uniquely tailored to you in accordance with your own core values. With Karen you get a partnership, not someone telling you what to do.

Once you've started your coaching journey, Karen provides ongoing focus, support and accountability, keeping you on course to achieve real results every step of the way. With a clear destination in mind, she will map out the most direct path that addresses potential obstacles, leveraging your unique strengths and skills.

Relatable, practical, and results oriented, Karen always helps you think creatively and transform through your own vision.

Karen says that this generation is much more focused on work life balance indicating how important it is to find meaning in their work and through her coaching the sky's the limit.

Karen is a pro at what she does in bringing her clients to aha moments of self-discovery. Working with her is a game changer. Don't miss Karen's interview with Doug Llewelyn and open up a new door of wonderful possibilities.

Close Up Radio will feature Karen Dixon in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday October 16th a 3:00 pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio .

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information about out guest, please visit

