Erynn Perkins Introduces Progress Protection Agency's S.O.S. Initiative Announces Annual Save Our Sons Gala

The Save Our Sons Gala promises to be a night of celebration, and give back with live entertainment and honoring prominent figures in the community.

- Erynn Perkins, Founder & HostATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Erynn Perkins, founder of The Progress Protection Agency, is excited to announce the Annual "Save Our Sons" Gala , which will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 PM at the M3 Center in Marietta, Georgia. This highly anticipated event will proudly benefit the S.O.S. initiative, a program dedicated to improving the lives of young men in underprivileged communities and those recently released from incarceration.The S.O.S. (Save Our Sons) initiative is vital to the Progress Protection Agency community efforts. It focuses on empowering young men by providing mentorship, education, and resources to help them reach their full potential. The Save Our Sons Gala is a unique event that brings together individuals, businesses, and organizations to support a necessary cause. This year's gala will raise funds for the S.O.S initiative and serve as the official launch of The Progress Protection Agency. The agency's mission is to inspire our youth, engage our communities, and enlighten our local government in efforts to unite and influence the changes we desire to see in our economy, education system, and policy.Erynn Perkins is thrilled to bring attention to this vital cause, "I am passionate about creating a better tomorrow for the communities we serve by leaving an enduring legacy that continues to foster growth and success for generations to come," says Perkins. "Having the community's support is a crucial step towards achieving this, and I look forward to this gala being a success."The Save Our Sons Gala promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and giving back. It will feature live entertainment and honoring prominent figures in the community. Honorees include Judge Carl Bowers (Cobb County State Court), Professor Illya Davis (Morehouse College), Sheriff Craig Owens (Cobb County Sheriff Department), Pastor Mark Moore Jr. (Spirit and Truth Church), and the keynote speaker, Wayne Martin (Community Leader and Public Affairs Consultant).Tickets for the event are available for purchase, and sponsorship opportunities are available.For more information on the gala and The Progress Protection Agency, please visit Eventbrite .ABOUT ERYNN PERKINSEarly on, Perkins began his journey in civic engagement, public policy, and community activism. He participated in the California Model Legislature & Court and was elected as the 68th Chief Clerk of the Assembly and the 69th Secretary of the Senate. Perkins has written legislation and lobbied for bills in the California State Capital. His elected position birthed the confidence to speak truth to power. Perkins has had the pleasure and honor to meet and learn from former Governor Jerry Brown, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Barack Obama, Judge Mablean Ephraim, and the late Congressman John Lewis.Perkins believes it is essential to honor the past as we prepare for the present to further the future. By staying true to this model, Perkins began his higher educational journey at Morehouse College, pursuing a degree in Political Science. Over the years, he has grown his influence nationwide and has reached thousands of people through his platform. Perkins serves within the Cobb County Government, spearheading the Progress Protection Agency, Inc., a non-profit organization.To keep up with Perkins, please visit erynnperkins .Contact:Sponsorship OpportunitiesJasmine Atkins...####

