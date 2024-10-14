‘Wrestler’S Power Only Reveals In Arena’, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Jab At Prashant Kishor On Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) Union MSME Jitan Manjhi on Monday criticised Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor over his decision to contest the upcoming bypolls in Bihar.

“The power of a wrestler is only revealed in the arena. Let us see what kind of wrestler Prashant Kishor is. No one can stop Jan Suraaj from meeting people. Let the public decide,” the Union Minister told persons in Gaya.

The bypolls for the Imamganj, Belaganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari Assembly constituencies will be held in November following the resignation of sitting MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier.

Jan Suraaj has decided to contest all four constituencies.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, a prominent political figure and patron of the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS), was elected as the MLA from the Imamganj assembly constituency in Gaya during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Following his election as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned from his MLA post. As a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it is almost certain that HAMS will field a candidate for the upcoming bypolls in Imamganj, and preparations are already underway to secure the seat.

Manjhi acknowledged the democratic nature of elections, saying that everyone puts forward their candidate in the election, and there are many independent candidates as well.

“It is up to the people to choose a suitable candidate. This is democracy, and everyone has a right to contest. No one is stopping Prashant Kishor, but I am confident that the NDA candidate will win in whatever election is held,” he said.

Manjhi emphasized his track record, claiming that significant development work has been done in Imamganj during his tenure, and the law and order situation in the region has improved.

He expressed confidence that the people of Imamganj trust him and that HAMS's candidate is likely to win the seat in the by-poll.

Prashant Kishor, who recently formed the Jan Suraaj, made his first visit to the Imamganj constituency a month ago.

He held a public meeting in the constituency headquarters, Imamganj, which drew a large crowd, signalling his intention to challenge established parties like HAMS and other alliance partners of the NDA in the upcoming election.