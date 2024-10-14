BJP Election Committee Holds Strategy Meet In Ranchi; Confident Of Jharkhand Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 14 (IANS) The BJP Election Management Committee in Jharkhand held a crucial strategy meeting in Ranchi on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The meeting, chaired by BJP State President Babulal Marandi, saw participation from senior leaders, including Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The key focus was to define the roles of party workers, from the grassroots booth level to top leadership, in ensuring electoral success, the party said.

Discussions centred around running a focused campaign targeting the shortcomings and unfulfilled promises of the current state government led by Hemant Soren. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also Jharkhand Election Co-in-charge, expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government.

He said that a candidate selection meeting would be held in Delhi on Tuesday, with the final list of candidates expected to be announced shortly after the Election Commission declares the poll schedule. The party aims to finalize and release 98 per cent of its candidates within 24 to 48 hours after the election dates are announced, he said.

Sarma also said that the party plans to allocate 12 to 14 out of 81 assembly seats to its allies. The AJSU may receive 9 to 11 seats, Janata Dal-United 2 seats, and 1 seat is under consideration for the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (R).

MLA Anant Ojha emphasised the pivotal role that every BJP worker will play in implementing the party's election strategy.

Booth management and outreach efforts to communicate BJP's policies to the electorate were key areas of discussion during the meeting.

Ojha expressed confidence that the public, dissatisfied with the current government, would vote for change, leading to a BJP majority in the state.

Several prominent BJP figures, including former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, regional organization general secretary Nagendra, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri, and state general secretary Aditya Sahu, were also present in the meeting. Elections in Jharkhand will be announced any time now.