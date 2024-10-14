More Than 180 Small Businesses Set Up By Veterans In Ivano-Frankivsk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The veterans who returned from the Russo-Ukrainian war have already set up more than 180 small businesses in the Ivano-Frankivsk community.

The relevant statement was made by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The lads returning from the war want to start their own business... Now, we have 186 small businesses registered, but it is an ongoing process,” Martsinkiv told.

In his words, veteran businesses are one of directions to integrate people returning from the war into society.

The mayor expressed hope that Ivano-Frankivsk would take the lead in terms of veteran business development.

A reminder that the demand for the rehabilitation of military personnel in Ivano-Frankivsk increased almost tenfold.