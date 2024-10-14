AZAL Launches Carbon Footprint Offset Program For Passengers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has introduced a carbon offset program, allowing to make their more sustainable. This voluntary initiative is designed to help mitigate climate change and reduce aviation's environmental impact.

In partnership with Carbon Click, a leader in carbon offset solutions, AZAL enables passengers to offset the emissions generated by their flights by supporting certified environmental projects. The program is available both during the flight ticket purchase process and after the flight has been booked.

Passengers can easily calculate the carbon footprint of their flights and participate in the initiative via the AZAL website at .

As climate change becomes an increasingly pressing issue, the aviation industry is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. By opting to offset emissions, AZAL passengers contribute to projects certified by organizations like Gold Standard and VCS, which focus on reducing carbon emissions and advancing renewable energy sources.

AZAL is committed to expanding its environmental initiatives and continuing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from air travel.