AZAL Launches Carbon Footprint Offset Program For Passengers
10/14/2024 9:08:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has introduced a carbon
offset program, allowing passengers to make their travel more
sustainable. This voluntary initiative is designed to help mitigate
climate change and reduce aviation's environmental impact.
In partnership with Carbon Click, a leader in carbon offset
solutions, AZAL enables passengers to offset the emissions
generated by their flights by supporting certified environmental
projects. The program is available both during the flight ticket
purchase process and after the flight has been booked.
Passengers can easily calculate the carbon footprint of their
flights and participate in the initiative via the AZAL website at
.
As climate change becomes an increasingly pressing issue, the
aviation industry is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint.
By opting to offset emissions, AZAL passengers contribute to
projects certified by organizations like Gold Standard and VCS,
which focus on reducing carbon emissions and advancing renewable
energy sources.
AZAL is committed to expanding its environmental initiatives and
continuing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from air travel.
