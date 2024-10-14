Armenian President To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia's President Vahagn Khachaturyan is set to visit Kazakhstan on October 15, following an invitation from Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports citing Armenian media.

The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, commercial, economic, and humanitarian fields.

At the residence of the President of Kazakhstan, the presidents of the two countries will hold talks and discuss issues related to the development agenda of Armenia-Kazakhstan cooperation.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss key international issues during their meeting.