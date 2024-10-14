Armenian President To Visit Kazakhstan
10/14/2024 9:08:47 AM
Armenia's President Vahagn Khachaturyan is set to visit
Kazakhstan on October 15, following an invitation from Kazakhstan's
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports
citing Armenian media.
The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in
political, commercial, economic, and humanitarian fields.
At the residence of the President of Kazakhstan, the presidents
of the two countries will hold talks and discuss issues related to
the development agenda of Armenia-Kazakhstan cooperation.
The two leaders are also expected to discuss key international
issues during their meeting.
