Azercell Expands Its Network Of Green Base Stations

The leading mobile operator launches new
solar-powered base stations in the liberated
territories
As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and
innovation, Azercell continues to expand environmentally friendly
technologies across the country. The number of Azercell's“green”
base stations has now increased to 35 in Karabakh, underscoring the
company's dedication to environmental protection.
The leading mobile operator has launched“green” base stations
in Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Lachin and
Kalbajar. In addition, the company's solar-powered base stations
are operational in Tovuz and Gobustan.
These base stations rely on renewable energy. 60% of their
operational time is powered by solar energy, mitigating the
environmental impact of human activities by significantly reducing
carbon emissions and energy consumption.
The deployment of "green" technologies across the country is one
of the key initiatives within Azercell's broader ESG strategy. As a
socially responsible corporate citizen, Azercell remains dedicated
to advancing initiatives that support a more sustainable, healthy,
and "green" future for our country.
