Telemind Offers Heavily Discounted Mental Health Services To Florida Residents Impacted By Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeleMind announced special support for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Milton. In response to the devastating effects of the storm, TeleMind is offering discounted telepsychiatry services in both English and Spanish, with significantly reduced cash rates to ensure that those in need can access mental care during this critical time.

Psychiatrist providing Telepsychiatry Treatment

For those patients without insurance, in Florida, and affected by the storm, the initial mental health evaluation will be offered at a discounted 50% off the standard rate.

In addition, TeleMind accepts reimbursement via most private and public insurers in the state of Florida.

TeleMind is committed to providing compassionate and effective psychiatric care for individuals facing mental health issues or new challenges triggered by the hurricane. Each member of the psychiatric team is a licensed and board-certified psychiatrist or ancillary provider with years of experience in diverse areas of mental health care, including trauma, anxiety, depression, and crisis counseling.

"The trauma and stress caused by natural disasters like Hurricane Milton can have a profound impact on mental health," said Pedro Lara, a TeleMind team member. "We want to ensure that anyone affected by this storm can receive timely psychiatric care without the barrier of high costs. Through our telepsychiatry services, patients across Florida can access a board-certified psychiatrist from the comfort of any location within the state, avoiding further risks to their well-being."

TeleMind's telehealth platform allows patients to receive psychiatric evaluations, therapy, and medication management without needing to travel. In addition to treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD/ADD, bipolar disorder, and insomnia, TeleMind is prioritizing urgent care for those facing mental health crises due to the hurricane. Appointments are available within a week for most patients, with emergency slots prioritized.

"By offering reduced rates and flexible care options, we hope to ease the burden for Floridians navigating the emotional toll of Hurricane Milton," added Pedro. "Our mission has always been to increase access to quality mental health care, especially during times of crisis."

TeleMind provides board-certified telemedicine services to patients throughout the United States, including Florida, with a proven track record of excellence.

