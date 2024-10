Air Products To Broadcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD ) will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results prior to open on Thursday, November 7, 2024 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference:

773-305-6853

Passcode: 9129758

Internet broadcast/slides:

Available on the Event Details

page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details

page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion

from operations in approximately

50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit

or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook

or

Instagram .

SOURCE Air Products

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED