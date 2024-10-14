The Grossman Group Releases New Ebook With Essential Tips For Driving Culture Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that a great culture is critical to a company's success. And yet with all the rapid change going on in business today, leaders find getting the culture right is especially challenging. A new from a leading internal communications consultancy shares best practices to help leaders successfully navigate today's evolving workplace and build more engagement among teams no matter where they work.



Cover of the new eBook, Guide to Organizational Culture Change, published by The Grossman Group.

Continue Reading

The new eBook from The Grossman Group, Guide to Organizational Culture Change , is authored by David Grossman, founder and CEO, and it comes at a critical time for business leaders. Today, the state of the workplace is constantly shifting, with leaders grappling over whether remote employees should return to offices completely or at least a few days per week. Still, no matter the arrangement, leaders see the culture of the workplace as the key ingredient to building a high-performing, cohesive, and successful team.

"Culture is the DNA of an organization. It defines how we work, our values, and how we engage with one another. And yet leaders today feel they need new skills to build a better culture given all the ongoing change, employee burnout, and life stresses on employees," Grossman said. "This eBook gives leaders critical insights for turning things around to foster a workplace where people feel genuinely valued."

Grossman said many of the clients his team has worked with have seen lasting success using the approach described in the eBook, with results that include significantly higher employee engagement scores, leader effectiveness scores, and customer satisfaction ratings. "What we've seen is that when the employee culture is thriving, the business naturally thrives, too," Grossman said.

Key Highlights of the eBook Include:



Real-world insights and case studies on how effective communication strategies have led to measurable improvements in employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and business performance.



A deep dive into the critical role of leadership in successfully driving culture change, including overcoming resistance and securing buy-in from both employees and leadership teams.

Strategies for engaging employees in meaningful ways, ensuring they are part of the culture change process, leading to greater satisfaction and retention.

This guide is a must-read for leaders across industries who are grappling with the complexities of today's workplace. Whether it's overcoming the challenges of remote work, addressing employee burnout, or re-engaging a workforce that feels disconnected, Guide to Organizational Culture Change offers the strategies leaders need to create lasting, positive change.

Download the eBook

To download a free copy of the eBook, visit this link .

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy specializing in organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication. As a certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group has worked closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations, including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson, and Lockheed Martin.

About David Grossman

David Grossman , ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP, is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership within organizations. As the founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, Grossman provides expert commentary on leadership and employee engagement. He has been featured on NBC Nightly News, CBS MoneyWatch, and WSJ, among others. Grossman's previous works include the award-winning book Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything.

Press Contact:

Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.927.4588

[email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED