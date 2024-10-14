Complycube Fortifies IXO World's Decentralized Web Of Trust For Global Impact Initiatives With Advanced KYC And AML Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ComplyCube Boosts IXO World's Web of Trust with Advanced KYC & AML

- Dr. Shaun Conway, Founder and CEO of IXO WorldLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ComplyCube , a leading provider of cutting-edge Identity Verification (IDV) and compliance technology, has partnered with IXO World , the pioneer of the Internet of Impacts, to integrate state-of-the-art KYC and AML solutions into IXO World's Spatial Web Platform. This partnership will empower IXO World to streamline IDV and AML processes for its global user base, ensuring compliance with the ever-evolving regulations in the digital asset space.IXO World's Spatial Web Platform is a transformative solution used to coordinate, finance, and verify real-world impact projects. IXO World has worked with leading global organizations such as UNICEF to drive impactful solutions across sectors like clean energy, youth skills development, healthcare, and education. The platform provides protocols, infrastructure, and services that enable interconnected decentralized networks of agents that can build sustainable economies across physical and virtual domains.Using ComplyCube's technology, IXO World has built the iID Oracle, a service that allows users of the IXO Platform to meet their KYC and AML requirements seamlessly. The iID Oracle is a key component of IXO World's decentralized Web of Trust, ensuring that IDV processes are secure, compliant, and scalable as regulatory frameworks continue to tighten globally.Founded over a decade ago, IXO World needed a KYC provider capable of supporting its exponential growth while integrating seamlessly into its Web of Trust, a core element of its self-sovereign identity framework. After evaluating several options, IXO World selected ComplyCube for its developer-friendly interface, flexible pricing model , and advanced verification capabilities.ComplyCube's Identity Verification solutions, in this case in the form of document verification, enhanced identity checks with video selfies, and standard screening, empower IXO World to meet stringent KYC and AML requirements while providing a smooth user experience. These automated checks allow IXO to onboard users globally without sacrificing security or compliance.Dr. Shaun Conway, Founder and CEO of IXO World, shared his thoughts on the partnership:“The ComplyCube team has been a joy to work with, taking the time to understand both our immediate needs and our long-term vision of creating a compliant and trusted Internet of Impacts. Their platform allows us to integrate essential identity verification services into our Spatial Web of Trust, which is crucial as we scale our efforts.”With its pioneering role in the Internet of Impacts, IXO World needed a KYC/AML solution that could handle millions of transactions globally. As the platform grows and regulatory demands tighten, the integration of ComplyCube's automated verification processes ensures compliance while delivering a seamless experience to users worldwide.Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, emphasized the broader impact of this partnership:“By working with IXO World, we are not just delivering compliance solutions – we are enabling a platform that can drive real, positive change on a global scale. This collaboration reflects our mission to build trust at scale, empowering organizations to create safer, more transparent digital ecosystems that benefit society. Together with IXO World, we are proving that advanced technologies can drive progress while ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance.”ComplyCube's technology not only enhances the IXO platform's compliance and onboarding processes but also aligns with its broader vision of creating a trusted, self-sovereign identity ecosystem. By automating KYC and AML checks, IXO World ensures the integrity of its projects and maintains trust while navigating the complex regulatory landscape of digital assets.As regulators increasingly endorse AI-powered technological solutions for fighting financial crime, ComplyCube is well-positioned to continue its mission of building trust at scale in the evolving digital economy."Emerging technologies are reshaping the global landscape, but they also present challenges in terms of fraud and financial crime. Platforms like IXO must have strong tools in place to prevent illegal activities. ComplyCube's identity verification and AML solutions enable IXO World to achieve this, adding an essential layer of trust in the digital ecosystem,” said Mohamed Alsalehi, CTO of ComplyCube.With regulatory frameworks such as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations coming into effect next year, the importance of rigorous KYC and AML measures is growing. MiCA will impose stricter compliance requirements on organizations operating in the digital asset space, including cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms like IXO. By integrating ComplyCube's advanced compliance technology, IXO World ensures that it remains ahead of these regulatory shifts, providing its users with a secure and compliant platform to meet evolving legal standards.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a global leader in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering, and Know Your Customer compliance solutions. With flexible and robust SDKs and APIs, ComplyCube's solutions are trusted by companies across industries to navigate complex compliance requirements. The company is ISO-certified and committed to helping businesses enhance client acquisition and meet evolving regulatory demands.Official Website:X:LinkedIn:About IXOThe IXO Spatial Web Platform provides the world's most intelligent operating systems for coordinating, financing, verifying, governing, and gathering data in real-world Impact domains. IXO World has been the pioneer of the Internet of Impacts over the past decade and is now being used for scaling impacts in domains such as clean energy, youth skills development, education, and healthcare.Official Website:X:LinkedIn:

