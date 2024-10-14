Upgrades to popular Ariston Loyalty Program make it easy to use and win

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Access on mobile phones - IOS and Android to ensure more plumbers and technicians benefit from the offering



Dubai, October 2024. Ariston Middle East is thrilled to announce exciting upgrades to its popular customer outreach initiative – the Ariston Loyalty Program. Since its launch in April 2023, this initiative has significantly benefited plumbers and maintenance people registered on the MyAristonwebsite. At that time, Ariston Middle East pioneered the introduction of a loyalty program tailored specifically for building maintenance professionals and plumbers, often overlooked in the purchase decision of water heaters.



The new interface, available on iOS and Android now widens its accessibility. The app is intuitive and user-friendly, offering a seamless experience for all users. The mobile app can be easily downloaded, and all you need to sign up is your mobile number. Earning points can be done on the go while working, just scanning, and uploading a picture of your invoice and barcode on the product. Initially, the team requests users to provide their full name, company name, and job profile. This information is essential for ensuring that the app is utilized effectively, allowing only qualified professionals, such as plumbers and maintenance personnel, to benefit from its features.



The award of the program is also more attractive. The reward amounts have been increased across the range allowing users to redeem points for every Ariston water heater they install against vouchers from frequently used brands like Etisalat, Du, and Lulu Hypermarket. New awards will be added over time. Gold and Silver users can also have in terms of multipliers and dedicated promotions.



Stefano Maestri, Marketing Manager, Ariston Group Middle East, and Export stated, “At Ariston, we are committed to empowering blue-collar professionals by providing them with the tools and incentives they need to excel in their trade. Our latest improvement of the Ariston Loyalty Program, is designed specifically for plumbers and technicians which require a user-friendly, fast app to use daily on-the-go.. With the Ariston Loyalty app, professionals can effortlessly earn rewards and benefits by installing our high-quality and reliable water heaters. Moreover, our platform provides the latest news on Ariston world and promotions to help users always get the most out of their experience with our products and limited promotions.”



Previously registered users will find their updated reward balance upon their first login. The interface keeps users informed about the latest news from Ariston and current promotions. It covers a broader product range and features an updated home screen where users can view their reward balance, recent activities, and available rewards. Over time, exciting promotions, and games, such as ‘Scratch & Win’ and ‘Spin the Wheel,’ to help users earn even higher rewards will be added. As a long-term initiative, the loyalty program will host dedicated promotions for festivities and limited-time promos that will nurture the user base. The app is currently available in English and Hindi, with potential future translations into Urdu and Malayalam. At present, the app is for the UAE market only, and will soon extend to other GCC markets.





Communication via social media in languages preferred by the target audience supplemented by point-of-sales posters and engaging events has contributed to its popularity, evidenced by strong word-of-mouth referrals boosting membership. New registrations are welcome, with easy access instructions on both the Ariston Loyalty app and the website.













