Unisys Announces Dates Of Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) announced it will release its third-quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a call with the financial community on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at . In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 8177230 from two hours after the end of the call until November 13, 2024.

