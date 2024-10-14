Anti-Foaming Agents Market Projected To Reach USD 2,523.2 Million By 2034 With A CAGR Of 4.6%: Future Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anti-foaming agents are essential in preventing foam formation during industrial processes. They are widely used to enhance operational efficiency in manufacturing, packaging, and processing. Anti-foaming agents have a widespread application in the diver's end-use industries to increase the efficiency of processes and the quality of products. Demand for the multifunctional, biodegradable, and eco-friendly target products drive the market

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global anti-foaming agents sales are estimated to be worth USD 1,609.3 million by 2024 and are projected to reach a value of USD 2,523.2 million by 2034, with the global target sales reflecting a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period of ten years from 2024–2034.



Anti-foaming agents, also known as defoamers , play a critical role in reducing foam formation in industrial processes. The need for operational efficiency, minimizing downtime, and improving product quality has propelled the demand for these agents, with key industries utilizing them for efficient production processes and waste management.

Market Overview and Key Drivers

The global market for anti-foaming agents has seen significant growth in recent years. This rise can be attributed to the growing demand in major industrial sectors such as manufacturing, where foam formation during production can severely hamper operations. The widespread usage of these agents in sectors such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and especially wastewater treatment has become a crucial factor driving market growth.

Additionally, the expanding food and beverages sector, particularly in emerging economies, has further boosted the demand for food-grade anti-foaming agents, which are essential in processing and packaging stages to ensure product consistency and quality.

Recently the sales of target products have increased significantly due to the increased industrialization and globalization. Most of the manufacturing sectors require antifoaming agents in their processes as chemical inputs to enhance outputs and improve product quality.

Key industry players continue focusing on research and development of innovative product formulations with more efficiency and output from various sources. To continue advancement in food and beverages, the Pharmaceutical sector needs antifoaming agents which are food-grade. So several companies are developing the target product as per the end-use applications. The growing need for effective water treatment solutions to meet environmental regulations and ensure a clean water supply is contributing significantly to market growth. Anti-foaming agents are vital in managing foam in wastewater treatment facilities.

Key Takeaways from the Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market Study:



The Anti-foaming agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2024-2034)

Based on product type, Silicone-based agents are dominating the market with a 32.1% market share in 2024 due to their versatility and flexibility Based on the Form, the target product in the liquid form is dominating the market due to ease of handling and processing



“The Anti-foaming agents market shows promising growth potential, driven by the Increasing demand for chemical ingredients to use in the manufacturing process to increase the efficiency and output with the maintain of quality of end products. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among players indicate a competitive landscape focused on innovation and meeting evolving preferences of end-use industries.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.









Key drivers contributing to market expansion include:



Rapid Urbanization : With urbanization, there is an increasing need for enhanced water treatment systems. The wastewater treatment sector, particularly in developing economies, relies heavily on anti-foaming agents for optimal performance, contributing to the significant growth of the market.

Growing Demand for Pharmaceuticals : The pharmaceutical industry relies on anti-foaming agents during drug production to maintain efficiency and ensure product safety, boosting demand further. Technological Advancements : Continuous research and development efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of anti-foaming agents have led to the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable products, which are gaining widespread acceptance, especially in regions with stringent environmental regulations.



Key Market Highlights



CAGR of 4.6% from 2024-2034: The anti-foaming agents market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by increasing industrial applications and rising environmental concerns, particularly in wastewater management.

Food & Beverages Segment Dominates: The food & beverages industry holds the largest market share due to the extensive use of defoamers in food processing, packaging, and fermentation processes.

Silicone-based Anti-Foaming Agents Lead: Among product types, silicone-based agents are anticipated to dominate the market owing to their superior performance, high versatility, and ability to maintain effectiveness in harsh industrial conditions. Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region: Countries like China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization, which has spurred the demand for anti-foaming agents, particularly in manufacturing and water treatment sectors. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Browse full Report:

Who is winning?

The Anti-foaming agents market is globally driven by some of the major key food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, paint polymer, and oil industries. Key players cover the maximum market share for target products and the rest is for the smaller and start-up organizations. Many key players are involved in partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to collaboratively use technology and technical knowledge to gain more market space.

The Anti-foaming agents market features a mix of large established players and smaller specialized companies. Start-ups are innovating with new innovative processes and advanced sources along with technological advancement, while some consolidation is occurring through mergers and acquisitions

For instance,



Recently DIC Corporation, Japan has developed innovative anti-foaming agents to be used in electric vehicles lubricating oils. These target products do not contain any perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), PFAS-free which boast the performance CONCENTROL has developed a new range of mineral oil-free anti-foams, which are not harmful to humans or the environment due to their low or no toxicity, and the enhanced bio-degradability of the raw materials.

Leading Brands



Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co. Ltd

Guangdong Zilibon Chemical Co.

OM Tex Chem Private Limited

Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd

Nanhui New Material Co., Ltd.

HARMONY ADDITIVES PRIVATE LIMITED

Elkem

Charnok

Ecolab

Dow Chemicals

Vizag Chemicals International

Münzing Corporation.

Crucible Chemical Company

Amega Science USA

Momentive

BRB International

ZILIBON DEFOAMER CHEMICAL

Maxwell Additives Pvt Ltd

Struktol DIC Corporation ss

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

As per type, the target industry has been categorized into Silicone-based, Oil-based, Water Based

By Application:

As per the Application, the target products are sub-segmented into Food and Beverages (Brewing, Dairy Application), Pharmaceuticals (Drug Formulation, Bio-Pharmaceutical manufacturing), Paints and Coating (Solvent Based Paint, Powder Coating), Oil and Gas (Production process, Refining Process), Others (Dishwashing, Textiles, Metal working)

By Form:

This segment is sub-categorized in Liquid, Powdered

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Future Market Insights, ein führendes Marktforschungsunternehmen, hat kürzlich eine umfassende Analyse des Marktes für Entschäumer veröffentlicht, der bis 2034 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 2.523,2 Mio. USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum 2024-2034 mit einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,6 % wachsen wird. Der Bericht befasst sich mit den Faktoren, die dieses Wachstum antreiben, einschließlich der gestiegenen Nachfrage aus Endverbraucherbranchen wie Lebensmittel und Getränke, Chemikalien, Papier und Zellstoff, Farben und Beschichtungen sowie Abwasserbehandlung.

Entschäumer, auch Entschäumer genannt, spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Reduzierung der Schaumbildung in industriellen Prozessen. Der Bedarf an betrieblicher Effizienz, Minimierung von Ausfallzeiten und Verbesserung der Produktqualität hat die Nachfrage nach diesen Mitteln in die Höhe getrieben, wobei sie in Schlüsselindustrien für effiziente Produktionsprozesse und Abfallmanagement eingesetzt werden.

Marktüberblick und wichtige Treiber

Der weltweite Markt für Entschäumer ist in den letzten Jahren stark gewachsen. Dieser Anstieg ist auf die wachsende Nachfrage in wichtigen Industriezweigen wie dem verarbeitenden Gewerbe zurückzuführen, wo die Schaumbildung während der Produktion den Betrieb stark beeinträchtigen kann. Die weit verbreitete Verwendung dieser Mittel in Sektoren wie Öl und Gas, Pharmazeutika, Textilien und insbesondere der Abwasserbehandlung ist zu einem entscheidenden Faktor für das Marktwachstum geworden.

Darüber hinaus hat der expandierende Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, die Nachfrage nach Entschäumern in Lebensmittelqualität weiter angekurbelt, die in den Verarbeitungs- und Verpackungsphasen unerlässlich sind, um die Konsistenz und Qualität der Produkte zu gewährleisten.

Zu den wichtigsten Treibern, die zur Marktexpansion beitragen, gehören:



Schnelle Urbanisierung : Mit der Urbanisierung steigt der Bedarf an verbesserten Wasseraufbereitungssystemen. Der Abwasserbehandlungssektor, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern, ist stark auf Entschäumer angewiesen, um eine optimale Leistung zu erzielen, was zum signifikanten Wachstum des Marktes beiträgt.

Wachsende Nachfrage nach Pharmazeutika : Die pharmazeutische Industrie verlässt sich bei der Arzneimittelherstellung auf Entschäumer, um die Effizienz aufrechtzuerhalten und die Produktsicherheit zu gewährleisten, was die Nachfrage weiter ankurbelt. Technologischer Fortschritt: Kontinuierliche Forschungs- und Entwicklungsanstrengungen zur Verbesserung der Effizienz und Wirksamkeit von Entschäumern haben zur Einführung umweltfreundlicher, biologisch abbaubarer Produkte geführt, die sich vor allem in Regionen mit strengen Umweltvorschriften immer mehr durchsetzen.



Wichtige Markt-Highlights



CAGR von 4,6 % von 2024-2034: Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Entschäumer eine CAGR von 4,6 % verzeichnen wird, was auf zunehmende industrielle Anwendungen und zunehmende Umweltbedenken, insbesondere in der Abwasserwirtschaft, zurückzuführen ist.

Das Segment Lebensmittel und Getränke dominiert: Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie hält aufgrund des umfangreichen Einsatzes von Entschäumern in Lebensmittelverarbeitungs-, Verpackungs- und Fermentationsprozessen den größten Marktanteil.

Antischaummittel auf Silikonbasis führen: Unter den Produkttypen wird erwartet, dass Mittel auf Silikonbasis aufgrund ihrer überlegenen Leistung, ihrer hohen Vielseitigkeit und ihrer Fähigkeit, die Wirksamkeit unter rauen industriellen Bedingungen aufrechtzuerhalten, den Markt dominieren werden. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum entwickelt sich zur am schnellsten wachsenden Region: Länder wie China und Indien erleben eine rasante Industrialisierung, die die Nachfrage nach Entschäumern, insbesondere in der Fertigung und Wasseraufbereitung, angekurbelt hat. Es wird erwartet, dass die Region Asien-Pazifik im Prognosezeitraum das schnellste Wachstum aufweisen wird.

Regionale Analyse

Der globale Markt für Entschäumer ist nach Regionen in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, den asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, den Nahen Osten und Afrika unterteilt. Jede Region weist einzigartige Treiber und Trends auf:



Nordamerika: Diese Region ist derzeit führend auf dem Weltmarkt, unterstützt durch eine starke Nachfrage aus Branchen wie Öl und Gas, Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie Abwasserbehandlung. Die Präsenz etablierter Chemieunternehmen und die Durchsetzung strenger Umweltvorschriften treiben das Marktwachstum weiter voran.

Europa: Für den europäischen Markt wird ein erhebliches Wachstum prognostiziert, das durch die steigende Nachfrage aus dem Pharma- und Chemiesektor angetrieben wird. Strenge Umweltvorschriften, die von der Europäischen Union (EU) in Bezug auf die Entsorgung von Abwasser und die Emissionskontrolle auferlegt werden, fördern den Einsatz wirksamer Antischaumlösungen.

Asien-Pazifik: Es wird erwartet, dass die Region Asien-Pazifik am schnellsten wachsen wird, was vor allem auf die zunehmende Industrialisierung in Ländern wie China, Indien und Japan zurückzuführen ist. Insbesondere Chinas expandierende Fertigungs- und Abwasseraufbereitungsindustrie spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Ankurbelung der Nachfrage. Zunehmende Umweltbedenken und Regierungsinitiativen zur Verbesserung der Wasserqualität in der Region sind ebenfalls wichtige Markttreiber. Lateinamerika und der Nahe Osten: Diese Regionen verzeichnen ein moderates Wachstum, wobei die Nachfrage durch die zunehmende industrielle Aktivität und die schrittweise Umsetzung von Vorschriften für die Abwasserbehandlung und -bewirtschaftung angeheizt wird.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der globale Markt für Entschäumer ist hart umkämpft, wobei mehrere Hauptakteure durch Produktinnovationen und strategische Partnerschaften zum Marktwachstum beitragen. Zu den führenden Unternehmen auf dem Markt gehören unter anderem die Dow Chemical Company, die BASF SE, die Evonik Industries AG, die Wacker Chemie AG und Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich darauf, ihr Produktportfolio um umweltfreundliche Lösungen zu erweitern und der wachsenden Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen industriellen Praktiken gerecht zu werden.

Führende Marken



Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co., Ltd

Guangdong Zilibon Chemical Co.

OM Tex Chem Private Limited

Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd

Nanhui New Material Co., Ltd.

HARMONY ADDITIVES GMBH GMBH

Elkem

Charnok

Ecolab

Dow Chemicals

Vizag Chemicals International

Münzing GmbH.

Tiegel-Chemieunternehmen

Amega Wissenschaft USA

Momentive

BRB International

ZILIBON ENTSCHÄUMER CHEMIKALIE

Maxwell Additives Pvt Ltd

Struktol DIC Corporation ss

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Typ:

Je nach Typ wurde die Zielbranche in silikonbasiert, ölbasiert, wasserbasiert eingeteilt

Nach Anwendung:

Gemäß der Anwendung werden die Zielprodukte in Lebensmittel und Getränke (Brauerei, Milchanwendungen), Pharmazeutika (Arzneimittelformulierung, biopharmazeutische Herstellung), Farben und Beschichtungen (lösemittelbasierte Farben, Pulverbeschichtungen), Öl und Gas (Produktionsprozess, Raffinationsprozess) und andere (Geschirrspülen, Textilien, Metallverarbeitung) unterteilt

Nach Formular:

Dieses Segment ist unterkategorisiert in Flüssig, Pulverförmig

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in Schlüsselländern der Regionen wie Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ozeanien sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

