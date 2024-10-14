Ipower Expands Supersuite’S U.S. Sales Channels With Aliexpress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and retailer, today announced the expansion of SuperSuite's U.S. sales channels with its launch on AliExpress. This addition further expands the Company's reach and provides partners access to another major U.S. marketplace. AliExpress joins iPower's growing list of U.S. sales channels, which includes platforms such as Vendor, 3P, Walmart.com, Temu, TikTok Shop, and several others.



AliExpress, known for its wide range of consumer products, offers iPower's supply chain partners an additional opportunity to reach more U.S. consumers, expanding their sales potential within the country's growing ecommerce market. The integration of AliExpress enhances iPower's multi-channel strategy, providing its partners with another diverse and high-growth sales avenue.

With AliExpress now a part of iPower's SuperSuite platform, supply chain partners can:



Expand U.S. Market Access : Reach millions of U.S. consumers via a new, rapidly growing ecommerce platform.

Diversify Sales Channels : By adding AliExpress to existing channels like Amazon, Temu and TikTok Shop, iPower's partners reduce their reliance on any single platform, increasing their overall growth potential. Streamline Operations : AliExpress is integrated into iPower's SuperSuite platform, allowing partners to easily manage listings, sales, and fulfillment across multiple channels from a single dashboard.



“The integration of AliExpress into our sales channel network strengthens our U.S. market presence and offers our supply chain partners another avenue for growth,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower.“We are committed to offering a robust multi-channel solution that enables our partners to reach U.S. consumers more efficiently and effectively. Launching sales on AliExpress further underscores our dedication to enhancing market access and driving value across our entire platform.”

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at .

