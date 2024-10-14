Avaya Intelligently Augments CX Role With AI-Based ‘Virtual Operations Manager’

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) • Shown at GITEX Global in Dubai, Avaya’s ‘Virtual Operations Manager’ concept highlights the art of the possible, demonstrating how human and artificial intelligence collaboration can fundamentally alter the way customer experience is managed at the contact center level.



GITEX GLOBAL – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 14, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today demonstrated its vision for a future of customer experience orchestrated by AI.

The showcase, built on the Avaya Experience Platform™, unifies contact center data and operations to provide centralized insights and boost performance with a virtual contact center operations manager advising, and acting on behalf of, contact center leaders.

“While the AI revolution continues to unfold, it’s clear that the most compelling use cases are those which put the power of AI into human hands to achieve things that were never possible. With the Avaya Experience Platform as its core platform, this demonstration shows how AI can not only unify data across a connected business ecosystem, but use those analytics to perform complex workforce orchestration, giving contact center managers the tools they need to supercharge business growth,” said Omar Javaid, Chief Product Officer, Avaya.

The ’Virtual Operations Manager’ concept intelligently augments the role of the human operations manager, helping them to make sense of the vast amounts of data being captured by the contact centers’ range of CX-focused applications. It can then offer, or even automatically take, actions to take to improve contact center performance – based on parameters that can be configured in a low-code/no-code environment.

Built with the large-enterprise contact center in mind, the showcase demonstrates seamless integration with complex applications, high levels of security compliance, and the ability to scale and upgrade using a combination of on-premise and cloud-based technologies.

Avaya’s CX Innovation Continues

Avaya has consistently innovated its leading solutions portfolio, fulfilling commitments to support large customers by addressing their expanding business requirements. Avaya’s product roadmap strategy focuses on the customer journey, ensuring delivery of innovative solutions like AI, automation, and analytics at a pace that fits an enterprise’s specific needs.

“Our customers are seeking to balance innovation with business growth and ROI while avoiding a ‘rip and replace’ of their existing infrastructure. As a result, our approach of Innovation without Disruption is embodied in our roadmap, which is designed to deliver modern, customized capabilities through the Avaya Experience Platform,” said Javaid.

Recent Avaya Experience Platform roadmap milestones include:

• AI Agent Assist Enhancements: Reduces average agent handling time and after-call documentation work, enhancing customer satisfaction and lowering interaction costs. It performs real-time intent detection, offers tailored suggestions, and automatically summarizes interactions, saving agent resources for valuable live interactions.

• Unified Customer Journey Improvements: Offers a single view for agents to see all consumer interactions, combining on-prem and cloud voice and digital interactions. This helps agents gain more context and prevents customers from having to repeat information, thereby eliminating silos and disjointed experiences. With a 360-degree view of interactions, agents can provide a seamless customer experience, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

• Experience Orchestration Foundation: Delivers a foundation for next-generation orchestration into AXP, driven by our recent acquisition of Edify. By focusing initially on voice and self-service use cases, this integration will allow customers with on-premise deployments to start leveraging orchestration and automation capabilities from the cloud. This enables better use of interaction data for improved decision-making, leading to enhanced customer and employee experiences.

• Cloud Migration Tool: Helps customers transitioning their Avaya Aura solutions to the cloud by automating the migration process from on-premise to cloud. This reduces reliance on costly services, saves time, and allows customers to choose their cloud journey without disrupting existing business operations.

Avaya’s major presence at GITEX Global highlights a range of technology demonstrations seamlessly integrating AI into every facet of customer interaction, transforming traditional contact centers into dynamic experience centers. The solutions on display, underpinned by the Avaya Experience Platform, help organizations to unify customer interactions across all channels, enhance the usability of AI-based tools, optimize operations, and more easily orchestrate customer journeys.

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Sestek and Cognigy, as well as additional technology partners. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 14 and 18, 2024.

