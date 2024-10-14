KFSHRC : A Global Leader in Medical Tourism and Innovative Care

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for medical tourism and innovative healthcare solutions. In 2023, the hospital welcomed 451 international patients from Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE, underscoring its global appeal.

KFSHRC's Centers of Excellence, led by world-renowned specialists and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, offer specialized services in cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, organ transplant, and medical genetics. The hospital has achieved remarkable milestones, such as performing a successful heart transplant on a two-month-old baby, the youngest in the Middle East, and implementing innovative CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancers, providing hope to over 120 patients.

To cater to the growing international demand, KFSHRC has developed comprehensive healthcare packages that include personalized treatment plans, medical appointment management, and visa arrangements. The International Healthcare Services Office (IHS) ensures international patients receive personalized, world-class care in a supportive environment. Additionally, the hospital provides medical coordination, financial assistance, and expanded facilities to enhance its capacity and serve more patients.

With strategic locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah, KFSHRC is easily accessible to international patients. This accessibility and advanced medical services generated SAR 125 million from international patients and medical tourism in 2023.

Recognizing KFSHRC's commitment to excellence, it was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the world's top 250 Academic Medical centers for the second consecutive year. Newsweek magazine also named it among the world's best 250 hospitals, further solidifying its position as a global leader in healthcare. visit KFSHRC.edu





