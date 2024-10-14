CyberKnight and Cribl Sign to Scale Unified Data Ingestion in META

(MENAFN- Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — October 14, 2024 – To support enterprise and government organizations across Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to simplify their telemetry data management, CyberKnight has become a value-added distributor for Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security. By adding Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions into its comprehensive portfolio, CyberKnight will enable its customers to gain greater visibility into their security environments, streamline data processing, and optimize the use of existing IT and security tools.



According to Gartner, enterprises currently spend an estimated $10 million a year managing telemetry data. Organizations already have too many monitoring tools that are too costly, and yet they are frequently being asked to add even more. Most monitoring solutions include agents for data collection and management planes for analysis and notification, which consume unnecessary compute and system administration resources. In addition, “by 2026, 40% of log telemetry will be processed through a telemetry pipeline product, an increase from less than 10% in 2022”.



Cribl’s innovative data pipeline technology allows organizations to route, reduce, and enrich logs, metrics, and traces from any source to any destination. This ensures that enterprises can manage massive data volumes more efficiently, reducing costs and enhancing operational effectiveness without compromising visibility. Cribl’s solutions are designed to empower IT and security teams to have choice and control of their telemetry data and improve overall security operations.



“With Cribl, customers can unlock even greater value from their existing investments while efficiently analyzing, collecting, processing, and routing IT and security data at scale. In addition, organizations can benefit from Cribl’s innovative approach to finding and accessing telemetry data regardless of where it has landed in any format, while providing a search-in-place solution built on the premise of separating the query engine from the storage medium,” said Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.





“IT and security teams today are tasked with managing massive amounts of data being collected throughout their organizations, and these data volumes are continuing to grow at a 28% CAGR. Cribl is helping organizations simplify data ingestion, routing, and normalization to ensure they can focus on their core mission of securing the enterprise and keep the business running. Partnering with CyberKnight is an important step forward as we expand our presence in the META region. With CyberKnight’s extensive regional coverage and technical expertise, we are confident that together we can help organizations make smarter decisions about their data and reduce complexity,” added Hash Basu-Choudhuri, Head of APAC & Emerging Markets at Cribl.



