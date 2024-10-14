Heinz Selection launches for the first time in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Current Global) • Heinz invites independent burger joints to sign up for ‘Heinz Selection’, a competition to partner up, celebrate, and reward UAE's Top 12 Burgers.

• Heinz Selection platform brings together top-tier burger houses from 22+ countries around the world.



Dubai, UAE – 14 October, 2024: For the first time in the Middle East, Heinz launches ‘Heinz Selection’, an exclusive global partnership between the best independent Burger Houses & the most loved sauce brand, Heinz. The nationwide campaign aims at identifying and rewarding the top 12 burger houses in the UAE by recognizing culinary excellence and providing exclusive benefits and opportunities to the selected establishments.



From now until December 15th, establishments are invited to apply to the Heinz Selection initiative. In January and February 2025, participating burger houses will have the opportunity to craft a signature burger featuring selected Heinz sauces. These unique creations will be evaluated by a panel of food experts and a local renowned chef. A dedicated videographer on-site will develop tailored social media assets for each venue.



Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA said: “Heinz Selection demonstrates our commitment to supporting local businesses and promoting culinary excellence. Through this competition, we are excited to support independent burger houses by providing exclusive privileges and benefits. This initiative not only celebrates the best burger houses but also guides consumers to the best culinary experiences.



Alongside having the chance to showcase their unique burgers at a major food festival in Dubai, burger houses can enjoy increased visibility, media exposure, chef support, co-branded materials and access to Heinz's latest sauce innovations. Participating Heinz Selection establishments will also get a chance to reap the rewards of the customer loyalty program, aimed at driving traffic to the burger houses. This initiative not only serves as a powerful platform for local burger houses to gain international recognition but also highlights the rich creativity of the UAE's best burgers landscape.



Rita Giannelli, Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz MEA added: “Heinz Selection is a game-changer for the UAE's burger scene: Heinz, the sauces leader in the market, will bring together burger houses for the first time, giving them a platform to showcase their talents and enjoy the rewards of their culinary excellence.”



Selected burger houses will have the exciting opportunity to collaborate with Heinz on groundbreaking projects, gaining access to exclusive resources that could lead to the creation of new menu items, limited-edition products.



Interested burger houses and chefs can participate in the Heinz Selection initiative by applying through







