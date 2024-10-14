Over 8000 Arrested Related To Drug Business In Two Years, Claims MP Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh said on Monday that at least 6000 cases related to drug business have been registered while more than 8000 persons have been arrested in the past two years in the state.

The police also claimed to have seized properties worth Rs 115 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act - 1985 during the same period.

"We are committed to end the nexus of drug business and regular drives are being carried out in different parts of the state. MP Police have also supported the police of the other states in their action against drug business," police said in a statement.

Ever since the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi conducted a joint raid on a factory in an industrial area in Bhopal and seized drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore, questions were being raised against the Madhya Pradesh Police's conduct in tackling the drug problem in the state.

The questions are being raised against Madhya Pradesh as the factory is located within 20 km away from police headquarters in Bhopal. The state Police had no clue when a joint team of the Gujarat ATS and NCB raided the Bhopal factory on October 5.

Ironically, a week following the joint raids in Bhopla, another factory was found manufacturing drugs in the Jhabua district. However, this time the action was taken by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday.

“DRI has recovered 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg of liquid Mephedrone and other raw materials and equipment,” an official said.

He said that the factory was located in the Meghnagar industrial area in the Jhabua district, around 400 km from Bhopal.

“The factory, which was being illegally used for the manufacture of drugs, was also sealed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the BJP alleging that Madhya Pradesh has become the 'hot spot' of the drug business in the past few years.

Congress also levelled serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda after his photographs with Harush Anajana - one of the kingpins arrested in the Bhopal drug racket.