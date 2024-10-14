Kiri Professional Dazzles at Sirha Arabia with Culinary Brilliance and Leadership

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Sirha Arabia was a vibrant celebration of culinary artistry for Kiri Professional Arabia, where creativity and innovation took center stage, transforming flavors with a touch of magic.

The event commenced with an inspiring masterclass by the renowned Chef Nina Métayer, twice named the World’s Best Pastry Chef and twice awarded "Pastry Chef of the Year" in France, who captivated the audience with her exquisite pastry-making techniques. Her signature dessert, “La Délicate Gourmandise,” crafted with the creamy richness of Kiri Professional Arabia, offered attendees innovative ways to elevate their dessert creations, making Kiri Professional the star of the show.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Kiri Professional introduced the new Kiri Professional Soft & Spreadable 1.15kg pack. Designed to meet the high standards of professional chefs worldwide, this product combines the full quality of fresh cream and milk in a softer texture. The launch was met with enthusiasm, adding to the event's excitement.

The evening culminated in a dynamic panel discussion titled "Female Leadership in Gastronomy: Challenges and Opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Around the World." Esteemed speakers, including Nina Métayer, Manal Al Alem, Mona Mosly, and Munira Altayyar, shared their empowering journeys, highlighting the vital role of women in shaping the future of the culinary industry.

Kiri Professional also hosted an exclusive influencers' meet with Chef Nina Métayer. This intimate session provided influencers and aspiring chefs a unique opportunity to engage with Chef Nina, who passionately shared her culinary journey and philosophy. Her insights into creativity and resilience in the kitchen offered invaluable guidance for those eager to excel in the culinary world. Alongside Chef Heyam Abdelhadi, Chef Nina emphasized the transformative power of high-quality ingredients like Kiri Professional products. Their discussions inspired participants to innovate and strive for excellence, setting new standards in culinary creativity.

In addition to these enriching experiences, we had the opportunity to meet a variety of partners and retailers from the region, which reinforced our confidence in our ability to double our business. Engaging with these key stakeholders not only expanded our network but also underscored the potential for growth and collaboration in the culinary market.

Kiri Professional's presence at Sirha Arabia not only celebrated culinary excellence but also reinforced a steadfast commitment to innovation and leadership in gastronomy. Attendees left inspired and enriched with fresh ideas to elevate their culinary journeys.

For more information about Kiri Professional and our initiatives, visit the KIRI PRO page.





