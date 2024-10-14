Orasis Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Hires To Support The Launch Of Qlositm (Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution) 0.4%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Jeff Francis, Vice President of Sales





Sam Fakhoury, Vice President of Quality and Operations

Orasis Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Orasis Pharmaceuticals)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on reshaping vision possibilities, today announced the appointments of Jeff Francis as Vice President of Sales and Sam Fakhoury as Vice President of Quality and Operations to Orasis' executive leadership team. Their combined expertise and leadership will support critical functions in the organization to advance the commercial launch of QlosiTM (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, a novel eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff and Sam to our executive leadership team, both recognized leaders in the eye care sector," said Paul Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer of Orasis Pharmaceuticals. "These appointments mark a critical milestone as we build out our organization to bring an alternative treatment option to patients seeking a break from reading glasses."

Mr. Francis is a seasoned industry leader with extensive experience in business development and commercial execution across high-growth organizations, and will focus on the buildout and deployment of the Orasis sales team to support the launch of Qlosi. He was previously General Manager of the Glaucoma Business Unit at Sight Sciences, where he played a pivotal role in driving significant revenue growth there. His expertise spans sales, marketing, strategic planning, and team development, having led largescale initiatives at companies including Nestle Skin Health and Alcon Laboratories. Mr. Francis holds a B.A. from the University of Kansas.

Mr. Fakhoury brings 20 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, with a strong focus on operations, regulatory compliance, risk management, and global quality systems. Throughout his career, he has contributed to major industry players such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Baxter Healthcare, and Abbott Laboratories. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of Trukera Medical, Mr. Fakhoury successfully led the quality, supply chain, and operational efforts leading up to the company's acquisition by Bausch + Lomb. He holds degrees in Electronic Engineering from the Southern California Institute of Technology and Business Management from the University of Phoenix.

For more information about Qlosi and Full Prescribing Information, visit .

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Orasis Pharmaceuticals developed Qlosi, a corrective eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and eye care professionals with a broad range of experiences in research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs, as well as finance and business development. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors. Orasis has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Qlosi

QlosiTM (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% is a novel corrective eye drop indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. Qlosi's formulation includes the lowest effective concentration of pilocarpine approved,1,2 together with a multi-faceted vehicle, and does not contain an anti-microbial preservative. Qlosi was designed to achieve a balance between efficacy, safety, and comfort.3

Qlosi improves near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a "pinhole effect" and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects without negatively impacting distance.

Qlosi Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

QlosiTM (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%,

for topical ophthalmic use is a cholinergic agonist indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Advise patients to not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear (e.g., blurred vision). Exercise caution in night driving and other hazardous occupations in poor illumination.

Rare cases of retinal detachment have been reported with miotics. Examination of the retina is advised in all patients prior to initiation of therapy. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care with sudden onset of flashes of lights, floaters, or vision loss.

Qlosi is not recommended to be used when iritis is present.

Qlosi should not be administered while wearing contact lenses. Remove lenses prior to the installation of Qlosi and wait 10 minutes before reinsertion. Avoid touching the tip of the vial to the eye or any other surface.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (5% to 8%) are instillation site pain and headaches.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



or call

1-800-FDA-1088.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

412-327-9499

References:

1

QlosiTM (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%. Prescribing Information. Orasis Pharmaceuticals; 2023.

2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations. Accessed October 10, 2024.

.

3 Holland

E, Karpecki P, Fingeret M, et al. Efficacy and Safety of CSF-1 (0.4% Pilocarpine Hydrochloride) in Presbyopia: Pooled Results of the NEAR Phase 3 Randomized, Clinical Trials. Clinical Therapeutics. 2024;46(2):104-113.

SOURCE Orasis Pharmaceuticals

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED