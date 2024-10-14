Connectwise And Pax8 Announce Strategic Partnership To Fortify Cybersecurity And Data Protection Solutions For The MSP Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional details to be unveiled at IT Nation Connect, November 6-8, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to offer ConnectWise's Managed Detection and Response (MDR)TM solution within the Pax8 Marketplace. ConnectWise's recent of two leading data protection companies, Axcient and SkyKick, is already available in the Pax8 Marketplace. Now, the company is extending its MDR service to MSPs, providing an additional layer of protection for Pax8's cybersecurity partners.



Considering the rising number of cybersecurity incidents, it is critical for MSPs to protect their clients' data and assets while staying ahead of evolving threats. Detection and response capabilities have become essential to an MSP's cybersecurity stack, yet finding in-house expertise and ensuring proactive threat detection can be daunting. To address these challenges, ConnectWise and Pax8 have teamed up to deliver reliable, comprehensive cybersecurity through ConnectWise MDRTM.

ConnectWise MDR is an advanced security solution that combines cutting-edge technology with expert human oversight to safeguard critical assets from cyber threats. Key benefits include:



Real-time reporting and dashboards to help meet compliance requirements.

In-depth insights into client security posture, speeding up time-to-remediation

24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to threats by elite cybersecurity professionals using AI-powered technology. Reduced client exposure to threats through MSP-specific threat intelligence, driven by the ConnectWise Cybersecurity Research Unit (CRU).

“By integrating ConnectWise MDR into an MSP's service offerings, partners can take proactive steps to safeguard valuable data and assets from ever-evolving cyber threats,” said Ameer Karim, EVP & GM, Cybersecurity and Data Protection at ConnectWise.“This comprehensive approach ensures uninterrupted business operations and boosts confidence in security measures. Our partnership with Pax8 and recent acquisitions like Axcient and SkyKick further strengthen the data protection and cybersecurity solutions we provide to MSPs.”

“This partnership represents a major milestone,” said Chris Timms, SVP & GM of Ecosystems at ConnectWise.“We are excited to share more details at the IT Nation Connect event in November.”



"As a trusted leader in the MSP community, ConnectWise brings a suite of data protection and cybersecurity capabilities through MDR that we are thrilled to offer within our ecosystem," said Nick Heddy, President at Pax8.“This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to simplify the cloud buying journey for MSPs, equipping them with the essential tools to thrive in today's dynamic technology landscape. We firmly believe that this partnership marks the beginning of a transformative alliance that will revolutionize the MSP industry."

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise AsioTM platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Follow Pax8 on Blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .