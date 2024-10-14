Discover The GRAB (Grabway) Listing On XT Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that GrabWay (GRAB) will soon be listed on XT Exchange, with the GRAB/USDT trading pair available in the Innovation Zone (DEPIN). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:





Deposit: October 20, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC)

Trading: October 15, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC) Withdrawal: October 20, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC)









About GrabWay (GRAB)

GrabWay is a groundbreaking mobile application that aims to transform how drivers, gig workers, and frequent travelers generate income. Leveraging advanced blockchain technology and GPS tracking, GrabWay rewards users based on their travel distance. These rewards, given in the form of points, can be converted into real-world earnings, providing users with an innovative way to monetize their daily commutes and travels.

At the heart of GrabWay lies the concept of NFT-based vehicles (NTT). Users can purchase these digital assets and use them to unlock earning potential, making each trip a profitable venture. This unique approach not only boosts user engagement but also creates a sense of ownership and value associated with their travel activities. Through this model, GrabWay seeks to redefine how people perceive and capitalize on mobility.

The listing of GRAB on XT Exchange represents a significant milestone, offering GrabWay access to a wider community of traders and blockchain enthusiasts. This partnership with XT Exchange will enhance liquidity, increase exposure, and foster growth within the GrabWay ecosystem. Joining XT's diverse trading platform, GrabWay is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of empowering individuals through blockchain-enabled income opportunities.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

“We're thrilled to welcome GrabWay to our platform. GrabWay's innovative approach to income generation aligns with our commitment to supporting transformative projects that bring tangible value to users. This listing will provide our users with access to a unique platform that combines blockchain technology with everyday travel, making it a valuable addition to our ecosystem.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

