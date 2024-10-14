(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST) , a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social platforms, and a Ternary Payment company, today announced that renowned Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, producer and Macy Gray has chosen Asset Entities to D esign, D evelop, and M anage her server on the Discord social community platform.



Macy Gray is a worldwide icon, revered for her unique approach to sound, lyrics, fashion, and acting. Gray has sold over 25 million album copies worldwide, won a Grammy for Best Female Vocal Performance for her song“I Try,” and has appeared in legendary movies such as Training Day and Spider Man. Macy had essentially given up on her music career when Jeff Blue, who was a young executive at Zomba Music Publishing, heard her demo in 1996 and knew her voice was something the world needed to hear. They developed her sound together, created a bidding war, signed with Epic Records, and Macy's legend began.

Macy has decided to team with Asset Entities to create a digital platform to give new artists a shot at stardom, showcasing their talent digitally on the platform Discord.“I am thrilled to be working with Asset Entities,” said Ms. Gray.“Asset Entities represents the future of fan engagement via Discord, and that's why I chose to partner with the best in the game when it comes to growing fan bases via Discord.”

Jeff Blue, Asset Entities' Head of Entertainment, added,“I am so proud to have played a part in discovering Macy back in 1996, and teaming with her again 28 years later is an honor. There's so much chaos in the music industry right now and I feel that Macy's musical and personal integrity allows her to be the ideal person to help discover and develop new talent, representing the American dream. She is a role model of courage and faith, and among our century's greatest entertainers.”

To learn about Asset Entities, please go to . To learn about the Ternary payment platform, please go to . To learn about Asset Entities 360 suite of discord services, go to and .

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at , and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

