International Land Alliance Announces First Home Construction At Oasis Park

The Company opened up sales at its Oasis Park Resort last quarter, a master planned community located just 8KM south of Rancho Costa Verde in San Felipe, Baja California. With 500 homesites, this represents over $15,000,000 in gross lot sales potential, followed by over $125,000,000 in gross potential construction revenue.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented:“The execution and momentum we are seeing at Oasis is a direct result of the strategic acquisition of Rancho Costa Verde, where we developed 1,200 homesites, sold over 1,000 and built over 100 homes and a boutique hotel. Total potential construction revenue of $275,000,000 for the remaining 1,000 homesites already closed will be sold as we ramp up new sales at Oasis. We are bringing the same vision and sales and marketing strategy to Oasis. This is a huge milestone for us that is a full quarter ahead of our internal schedule.”

The Company plans to break ground simultaneously on the planned condotel at its Oasis Park Resort, branded“Cabo Oasis Resort and Spa”. The Company plans to build this 72-room condotel on the beach fronting an existing natural lagoon in several phases and will serve as amenities for the Company's property owners at both Oasis Park and Rancho Costa Verde. This Sante Fe style design will be a scaled-up version of the existing boutique hotel at Rancho Costa Verde.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: .

