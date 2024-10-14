Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Group Limited, formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the“Company” or“Golden Sun”) (Nasdaq: GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of (the "AGM") held in Shanghai on October 8, 2024.



At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company adopted ordinary resolutions that:

Re-elected Mr. Xueyuan Weng as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Re-elected Mr. Liming Xu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Re-elected Ms. Peilin Ji as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Re-elected Mr. Yidong Hao as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Re-elected Mr. Zhenghua Yu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Re-elected Mr. Xiao Jin as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;Elected Mr. Xijing Xu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting.Ratified the appointment of Assentsure PAC as independent registered public accounting firm for the Company;Ratified the adoption of a financial year ending on September 30 and beginning on October 1 of each year.

Each shareholder had one vote for each Class A ordinary share or five votes for each Class B ordinary share. The shares attended the AGM in person or by proxy represented approximately 63.84% of the total outstanding votes represented by the Company's total ordinary shares outstanding at the close of business in the Shanghai on the record date of August 7, 2024. Each of the above resolutions was approved by 99.96% or above of the total votes cast at the AGM.

Mr. Xueyuan Weng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our shareholders for their continued trust and support. The re-election of our esteemed directors reaffirms the strength and experience of our leadership team, ensuring stability as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Xijing Xu to the Board and look forward to his valuable contributions. Additionally, the ratification of our independent auditor and the adoption of a new fiscal year structure reflect our commitment to maintaining transparency and aligning our operational framework for long-term success.”

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited, is a provider of educational tutoring services in China with over twenty years of experience providing educational services that focus on the development of each of its student's strengths and potential, and the promotion of life-long skills and interests in learning. Golden Sun has three tutorial centers, one educational company that partners with high schools to offer language classes, and one logistics company that provides logistic and consulting services. The educational tutoring centers of Golden Sun focus on different groups of targeted students by offering different tutorial programs. In recent years, the Company has been expanding its business lines from its traditional area of education services to multiple areas including healthcare, domestic and overseas e-commerce services, and cultural tourism services. For more information, visit the Company's website at ir.jtyjyjt.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

