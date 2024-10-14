Lifevantage Introduces The Mindbody GLP-1 System™ Transforming Weight Management Into A Sustainable Lifestyle

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Met With High Demand, the Dual-Product System is Clinically Shown to Increase GLP-1 by 140% on average to Balance Hunger Hormones and Reduce Cravings, Supporting Sustainable Weight and Visceral Loss While Maintaining Muscle ‡Ω



SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is excited to announce the U.S. launch of its patent-pending MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, a dual-product solution designed to balance hunger hormones, build healthier habits, and help individuals reach and maintain their ideal weight. This revolutionary system includes MB CoreTM and MB EnhanceTM, which work together to activate natural GLP-1 production by 140% on average. Clinical trials also found that the new System helped participants lose up to 27% of visceral fat and 5% of total body fat while maintaining muscle. *‡Ω

The new System was revealed at Market Connect held October 11-12, in Kansas City. Event attendees sold out on-site product within hours and additional inventory was brought in to meet the high demand. Demand was apparent across the market as well, with e-commerce sales also exceeding forecast.

“Our innovative MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM naturally activates GLP-1 production, providing consumers with a demonstrable weight management solution,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO.“It's something people are searching for and as the Activation company, LifeVantage is uniquely positioned to deliver. We are excited for our Consultants to be able to offer such a transformational product to reach those looking for the best natural solution on the market.”

Turn Up GLP-1. Turn Down Food Noise. *

GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the large intestine, is essential for regulating appetite and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. It promotes feelings of fullness, slows gastric emptying, and helps reduce overeating by communicating to the brain via the gut-brain axis. However, natural GLP-1 production can be affected by factors such as aging, genetics, and lifestyle, making weight management more challenging over time.*

LifeVantage's MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM increases GLP-1 production by 140%, increases activation of GLP-1 receptor sites by 53%, and reduces the activity of enzymes that break down GLP-1 by 38%§, providing a comprehensive solution for sustainable weight loss and overall wellness. This system represents a shift from traditional weight management methods, focusing on long-term lifestyle changes and your relationship with food.‡

“The MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM represents the culmination of years of research into the synergistic effects of natural ingredients on appetite and metabolism,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research and Development and Regulatory at LifeVantage.“We've discovered how specific botanical extracts and fibers can work together to activate GLP-1, creating a powerful system that supports sustainable weight loss and fosters a healthier relationship with food-freeing you to build the life you have always envisioned. It's incredible when you see the results people are experiencing.” *‡

Dual Activation for Total Transformation

The MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, combined with an active lifestyle, promotes weight loss, enhances body composition, and fosters a healthier relationship with food. This holistic approach supports visible and tangible results.*‡



MB CoreTM: A blend including Acacia, Lemon Bioflavonoids, Berberine, Hesperidin, Eggplant, and Chromium that activates GLP-1 in specialized L-cells, promoting fullness via the gut-brain axis. It decreases cravings, slows gastric emptying, and balances key hunger hormones. MB CoreTM also inhibits DPP-4, an enzyme that breaks down GLP-1, ensuring prolonged effectiveness.* MB EnhanceTM: This product combines resistant starches and fibers, including Potato, Tapioca, that ferment in the large intestine. These fibers act as prebiotics, supporting gut health and priming L-cells for GLP-1 production. MB EnhanceTM provides 48% of daily dietary fiber with a light vanilla flavor that compliments smoothies and other beverages.*

Market Connect in Kansas City

In addition to the product reveal, Market Connect featured exclusive Consultant business training, with a focus on the new commission bonuses and latest enhancements to the Evolve Compensation Plan going live November 1. Several Consultant experience enhancements were also announced including a new feature that allows you to build a suggested shopping cart for a new Consultant joining LifeVantage.

“Our MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM is poised to change the way consumers think about weight management. We're purposefully helping people move away from short-term losses and yo-yo diets and into a sustainable, healthy lifestyle by activating GLP-1 naturally,” said Steve Fife, CEO of LifeVantage.“Our Consultants are able to use this incredible System and business opportunity to change the lives of others and create a pathway to a brighter future, including improved health and supplemental income.”

For more information about LifeVantage and its innovative MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM visit: .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs to optimize cellular function-just as nature intended. LifeVantage owns the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators. The line of scientifically validated dietary supplements includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the AM/PM System, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

...

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

§Results based on a cell culture study on active ingredient blends in the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM.

‡Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

Ω Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study.